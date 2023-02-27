The writer tells a background story on the boy who asked the presenter for a selfie in the funeral home set up for Maurizio Costanzo

Over the last few hours, the news of which some people have become protagonists in Maurizio Costanzo’s funeral home is not a little indignant. Yesterday, in fact, a boy and a girl approached Maria DeFilippinot caring about her pain and asking her for a selfie.

Needless to say, a real controversy arose following what happened. There were many who lashed out harshly against this gesture, considering it cynical and inappropriate. Some hours ago Michael Dalaiwriter and television author, said he met the boy on the train who asked for the selfies to Maria De Filippi.

The author and writer confessed some background on one of the people who asked Maria De Filippi for a photo in the funeral home set up for Maurizio Costanzo. These were his words about it:

I’m on the train with the guy who took a picture with Maria De Filippi. I know because he keeps talking about it on the phone between a ‘I want to die’, a ‘I won’t eat anymore’ and a laugh.

The long post of the writer and television author then continued with these words:

They also proposed to monetize the crime. He put on a surgical mask so as not to be recognized. In the two-hour journey, he tackled a thousand topics and made six thousand hypotheses about the amazing things that could happen to him.

And, continuing, Michael Dalai he added:

For example, thanks to a postal manager friend of his, he knows that he doesn’t have to answer questions from Striscia la Notizia or those from the Hyenas.

Finally, the author and television writer wanted to underline the horrible act committed against Maria DeFilippi: