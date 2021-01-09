A.A new Google record was set at the beginning of May last year: the search queries for the term “selfcare” reached an unprecedented high. Apparently, not a few people tried to counter the alarm that went hand in hand with the spread of the corona pandemic by concentrating more on themselves and their own well-being. The interest in self-care methods such as breathing exercises, relaxation music and meditations was suddenly greater than ever.

The catchphrase “selfcare” can best be translated as self-care. In and of itself, there is nothing wrong with the idea that doing something for your own good might be important. “Taking care of myself is not about falling in love with myself, it’s about self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare,” wrote African American writer and activist Audre Lorde in 1988 when she was diagnosed with cancer for the second time. But while Lorde’s self-care arose from a political thought with which social minorities empowered themselves, today it is above all something with which people, mostly women, can pull a lot of money out of their pockets – not much more than an empty one, but all the more more successful marketing formula.