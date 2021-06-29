When I came home to my parents from my student house in Delft, I saw my brother busy with a self-test. The self-test showed that he actually had corona. Since I was still with him a few days ago, I decided to drive to the supermarket to score a test. After a reassuring negative result, I looked at the two test kits on display. My swab was still in the plastic. This was the beginning of my home quarantine.

Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to ik@nrc.nl