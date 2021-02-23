Only seven of the 20 financial giants of soccer have their own sponsor for their women’s team. This model, as opposed to opting for the same advertiser as the male one, has shown its viability and success in teams such as Olympique de Lyon, seven times European champion, or Barcelona, ​​winner of the Queen’s Cup and the First Iberdrola 2019-20 and undefeated leader of the League in the current campaign.

Thus, finding a main sponsor for women’s soccer teams emerges as a differential factor, especially in the midst of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Real Madrid moves along this line, as published The Times, is in talks with Saudi Arabia to close several agreements: one of them, to be the main sponsor of the white women’s team for the next ten years in exchange for 150 million euros. That is, 15 per season.

The Catalans earn 3.5 million euros a year from their main sponsor

In that case, the figure will multiply by almost five the 3.5 million euros that Barcelona of its sponsor receives —According to the specialized websites—, the company dedicated to tools and security Stanley Black & Decker. Since the North American company became the main sponsor of the culé women’s team in 2018, Barça has won a League, two Cups, a Super Cup and has played a Champions League final, being the first Spanish team to do so in the history of women’s football. It has also done well in its bid to have a main sponsor other than the male Atlético, whose T-shirt sports the Herbalife logo since 2017, extending this link until 2023.

Azulgranas and rojiblancas belong to the select group of seven teams, of the 20 financial giants of football, which have their own sponsor. In France, the seven-time European champion Lyon is the main supporter of this model with the financial multinational Mastercard as main sponsor (Emirates is the men’s team). Meanwhile, in Germany, Bayern women wear Allianz and his teammates, Deustche Telekom. Another Top-20 economically, according to the Deloitte Football Money League 2021 report, the Eintracht Frankfurt, has as its main sponsor the lottery company Lotto Hessen in its women’s team and the job search engine Indeed in the men’s team. In England, the only one of the greats that bets on this model is the Everton (MegaFon them and Cazoo them). And in Italy, the women’s Juventus sports both Jeep, a male sponsor, and M & Ms, a female sponsor. The rise of women’s football is also seen here: what previously seemed impossible is now a reality.