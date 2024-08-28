Ciudad Juarez.- A judge has charged Jarvin JC with criminal charges. He is likely responsible for the crime of aggravated robbery, committed on two occasions at the same branch of a self-service store located on Narihua Street in the Lomas del Desierto neighborhood in Ciudad Juárez.

The first robbery occurred on Sunday, August 4 of this year, when he entered in the company of a woman who has not yet been identified, and, using moral violence, demanded the day’s earnings from the employees, taking the amount of 3,221 pesos, and then fled.

In a second robbery that occurred on August 19, the accused used a toy gun to threaten the employees of the place, taking 876 pesos, proceeds from the day’s sales, and was later captured in flagrante delicto by elements of the Municipal Police.

Jarvin JC was brought before the Public Prosecutor, who presented the necessary evidence to the Control Judge of the Bravos Judicial District, an authority that imposed the precautionary measure of preventive detention and set two months for the closure of the investigations.