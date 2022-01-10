I had a walking date with a friend I hadn’t seen in a long time. The night before, the following WhatsApp conversation ensued:

“You both have self-respect, I suggest. See you tomorrow.”

„Self-respect? You mean keep your distance?”

“Self-esteem self-test!”

“Yes that’s okay.”

“It did it again, the autocorrect. And we keep self-respect in it.”

