From the first days of 2017 here present a diagnosis of the eventual government of López Obrador. I documented, with evidence that was in plain sight, that with Obrador democracy ran a serious risk since throughout his political history, López he had behaved like a true dictator. Even in the midst of the anger of Tirios and Trojans, I assured that “only a society of idiots” would be capable of calling a massive vote in favor of the lying, deceitful and impostor tyrant that AMLO always was.

Tyranny, lies, farces and impostures that it was not only those Mexicans who liked self-deception and who reached the extreme of worship the most refined “deceivers” of Mexican history.

I said, for example, that in Obrador’s DNA there was no respect for the Constitution, neither to the Division of Powers and less to criticism; that there would be no accountability, transparency and, not to mention honesty.

and what to say about the poor? we always knew that they were nothing more than “urn meat” and that the greater the promises, the greater the collective deception.

And, of course, the response of the “geniuses” of criticism and of the saints of the intellect was insult, defamation and slander against me; the same ones that today whimper in the corners –like an ugly doll–, and that regret having been tricked by the most finished “fools” of Mexican politics.

Even moreat the start of 2022 I said that the dictator’s follies would be greater as the end of the six-year term advanced and that, upon understanding the size of his failure, López would become more dangerous, more cynical, more insane and, above all, that he would no longer hide his drives for perpetual power.

Today, entering the fifth year of government, Obrador gave us the greatest self-portrait of his despotism; his contempt for the Constitution, for the law, for democracy, for criticism, accountability and, especially, AMLO struts about naked, in the fullness of his emotional, political and social decadence.

Yes, we must thank emotional, ideological, political and ethical nakedness that the Mexican tyrant showed when a true journalist, like Nayeli Roldánflooded him with hard data and official documents on the dictatorial espionage carried out by the federal government against citizens who make the dictator uncomfortable.

The jewel to which we refer was a trend in networks, but it is worth specifying point by point the confessions of the dictator named López Obrador.

1. With documents in hand, the Animal Político reporter denounced official espionage by the Sedena against citizens uncomfortable with presidential power, such as Raymundo Ramos, defender of Human Rights in Tamaulipas.

For this reason, the journalist asked the president to summon the person responsible for espionage, General Audomaro Martínez, to the morning pulpit.

And what did Obrador respond?

to). First, AMLO said that the information on espionage “is an invention of yours” and that “it is not something really important or transcendental.”

b). That Audomaro has nothing to report, and Palacio would answer what the journalist claimed.

c). That Palacio does not answer “what is convenient for you, because you are against us.”

d). That journalists “are not going to set the agenda” in Mexico…

and). That in the media “there is no objectivity or professionalism” because they attack him every day.

F). And, if they “attack it” daily, then it is “a tendentious press, sold, rented and at the service of the corrupt.” (End of quote)

And what is the conclusion of all the above?

Yes, in Mexico there is no Constitution and no valid law, beyond the interest, perception and word of the dictator.

And it is that the president is the only one who decides what is true or false; López is the one who determines what should or should not matter to the citizen; AMLO dictates what citizens should see, hear and think and the tyrant is the only one capable of imposing the agenda.

And woe to that journalist, medium or citizen who dares to challenge the dictator because he will be exhibited in “the pillory” of the morning pulpit.

2. But there is more. The brave Nayely Roldán did not let go of “the journalistic press” and left the evidence of espionage at the Palace, while reminding the audience that “the mornings” are a citizen space and that journalism is a social instrument, while she warned to the president that serious and professional journalism relies on evidence, “and does not invent.”

to). Out of his mind and facing the beating, an irrational Obrador resorted to the stupidity of dictators.

b). Thus he responded: “No, journalism serves the citizens when it is professional, objective; when he is close to the people and distant from power. Your journalism is not close to the people, you are at the service of the oligarchy, of those who felt they were the owners of Mexico, of those who dedicated themselves to plundering Mexico and want to return to their own jurisdiction. You are a key part of that conservative, corrupt group that did a lot of damage to the people of Mexico and the nation. We are never going to be against journalism, never, but yours has to do with group interests, it has to do with economic power, conservative politics. (End of quote)

What to say about the previous spiel product of the ideological defect of a dictator like López?

Yeah, AMLO has always believed that journalism should serve his most personal interests. For this reason, in his infinite ignorance he appeals “to objectivity” without understanding that the heart of criticism is subjectivity and that “if and only if” criticism is at the opposite end of power.

Even worse, López resorts to the scarecrow of “being close to the people” because he deceives with the story of the supposed benefit that “the conservatives” and “the oligarchy” obtain with the criticism of power, when the largest budget of his government is for his media allies; Televisa, La Jornada, Azteca, Milenio, Imagen, El Heraldo… and many other oligarchs whom he once demonized as “the mafia of power” and who are now his applauders.

The truth is, As he entered his fifth year in office, the Mexican dictator shed his mask and without shame he walks naked and shows the world his miseries as a banana dictator.

What is worrying, however, is that many Mexicans of the so-called “legion of idiots” continue to believe the lies of the greatest impostor in history.

to time

We recommend you read: