Prediction match reserved for Colombia: this Thursday against Uruguay, in Barranquilla. The heart of the fan demands victory and trusts in it. It can’t be different: it’s heart and fans.

However, it will not be a plush game and, on the contrary, spikes and thorns are visible. Uruguay has more body, players and coach than Venezuela and Chile, with whom Colombia won and tied in fits and starts. And, of course, it doesn’t have five starters. Come: reserved prediction match.

(Also read: Colombia National Team, fighting and looking for revenge: this is how it receives Uruguay)

In the imagination of the fans and critics, Colombia is a team of touch, ball possession, skill and attack. I repeat: it is an imaginary.

Training of the Colombian National Team Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Today, despite the fact that Colombia is undefeated in ten games (eight friendlies and the first two of the qualifying round), it is not well known what it plays or what its style is, It has been a team of bad first times and a rapid reaction in the seconds. It’s about emotional waves.

The best game under Néstor Lorenzo’s command was the 0-2 victory over Germany, in the last test before the tie, and which left him as the starter. And that time Colombia played without the ball, closed at the back, orderly and supportive in defensive tasks, and with personality and character. She was attentive in recovering the ball and attacking quickly.

(Also: Néstor Lorenzo defends Luis Díaz for criticism in the National Team: ‘He is not our savior’)

Germany vs. Colombia. In action, Rafael Santos Borré. Photo: Alejandro Matías. Kronos Agency

Colombia is a team that lacks goals and generation of scoring options, but has reversed bad moments with impulses of character and personality, with more self-love than play.

This Thursday, against Uruguay, in a game that looks very screwed up, we have to appeal to character, personality and self-love to not lose, to hopefully win, even though we still don’t know exactly what they are playing or what it is. the style of this Colombia with five substitutes.

(In other news: Néstor Lorenzo and his moving message to Colombians in Israel)

Meluk tells him…



Gabriel Meluk

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta