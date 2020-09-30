The self-isolation index in Moscow on September 28, according to Yandex, was 0.6 points. This means that there are a lot of people on the street. Such dynamics was recorded against the background of an increase in the incidence of coronavirus, calls from the authorities for the older generation to stay at home and for companies to transfer as many employees as possible to remote work.

So, as of September 28, the number of newly detected cases of coronavirus infection was 2217 against 536 cases on April 5 (then the lowest activity was recorded in Moscow at 3%).

Muscovites do not limit themselves in moving around the city: in the week from September 21 to September 27, the distance covered in a day increased by 15% and returned to the level of last year – 20 km by transport and on foot, MTS told Izvestia.

In incomplete September (from 1 to 27), the number of people moving around the capital increased by 26% compared to August. In addition, residents of the capital continue to return from remote work – in the fall, those working from home have become 14% less than in August, MTS reported.

Tele2 confirmed the trend, and Citymobil reported that in the fall, residents of the capital began to take a taxi by 16% more often and move around the city more.

On September 28, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin recommended that residents of the capital over 65, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases stay at home. The head of the city also advised employers to transfer as many employees to a remote mode as possible.

