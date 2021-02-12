Andoni Alonso Puelles, philosopher, writer and professor of Philosophy at the Complutense University of Madrid, considers that the philosophical baggage of the average Spaniard is reduced to “a handful of phrases sometimes taken from self-help manuals: ‘Happiness is this’, ‘Happiness is the other thing’ … Because we have a long anti-intellectual tradition, that of reading, thinking and reflecting does not go with us, and the new times are worse because we pour all our reflection on tweets, on fake news … » . He says that it also happens with the fashion of oriental philosophy, “surprising, because for this you have to understand their culture and most of them don’t even come close to it. Knowledge cannot be taken in such an isolated and fragmented way, and it is not so much that it is not known, but arrogance when making resounding statements, while what philosophy teaches you is to doubt, to talk about hypotheses. But that is not carried, the ‘brother-in-law’ version of philosophy is carried ”.

Alonso made his doctoral thesis on Ludwig Wittgenstein (Vienna, 1889-1951), philosopher, mathematician, linguist … of which he highly recommends his ‘Tractatus logico-philosophicus’. From him he quotes the phrase: «Of what cannot be spoken it is necessary to be silent». “Wittgenstein refers – says Alonso – that even if we solve all the scientific problems in the world, we will not even have approached the important questions: how to be happy, what is beautiful … Because you cannot talk about what you don’t have sense, and this goes against what self-help proposes.

It is possible that while reading this you have in your hands one of those mugs with phrases such as: “Savor life without haste”, “With love and passion everything works out better”, “There is no way to happiness, happiness is the way” … And, emboldened, pretend to start the day raising these concepts. But they never tell you how to do that from scratch. Can you imagine – Alonso continues – that I told you that the meaning of life is this or that? We have to live this precariousness of thought, but all that group of self-help experts think that they can solve these questions and tell you how you should be happy, they believe they have the key. That is why silence is respectful, philosophy is not going to tell you what to do but rather it proposes to look for the possibilities that exist.

There are a lot of aphorisms about how accurate it can be to keep your mouth shut. Don Sem Tob, a Spanish Jewish philosopher, dedicates in his book ‘Proverbios Morales’ a section dedicated to silence, with phrases such as “If speech were represented as silver, silence would be represented as refined gold”recalls the teacher. But there are many thinkers who warn about the danger of speaking out of line, such as Zenon de Citio (336 BC – 264 BC): «We have two ears and a single mouth, precisely to hear more and speak less» or Hindu philosophy: “When you speak, make sure your words are better than silence”. Also William Shakespeare: “It is better to be a king of your silence than a slave of your words”. And taking a step further, when they refer to the ability that knowledge grants to recognize one’s own ignorance. Descartes said it: «I would give everything I know for half of what I don’t know» and Socrates, author of perhaps the most repeated aphorism, at least in the Western world: “I only know that I know nothing”.

«It is about – continues the philosophy professor – to avoid saying stupid things in this society of noise in which we live, in which silence is impossible, since who silences social networks, Twitter? Aristotle said that intelligence was characterized by the ability to find similarities but also differences. Because in the end the discourse of ‘Everything is the same’, ‘All are equal’, ‘All politicians are thieves’ … And not everything is the same, they are fallacies, because if all politicians were criminals they would I would solve it by putting them in jail. Finding similarities but also differences, that is thinking.

And look, philosophy can be fun. There is Diogenes of Sinope (412 BC – 323 BC), nicknamed the Cynic. «He lived inside a barrel and one day Alexander the Great arrived and wanted to meet him, because they had told him about his eccentricities. When he was before him the emperor said to him: ‘Ask me for something, whatever it is’, and Diogenes replied: ‘Stand back a little, you cover the sun and I am cold.’ Cynics, Stoics, and Epicureans are the funniest. I recommend reading the book by another Diogenes, Laercio, ‘Life of the most illustrious philosophers’, which is like a gossip manual about all of them ».

Confucius or … confusion?



It may also happen that one of these phrases, aphorisms, is attributed to a thinker to whom it does not belong. Andoni Alonso explains it: «It happens with ‘On the shoulders of giants’, which is awarded to Isaac Newton (1642-1727), and it even appears on the two-pound coin, when it belongs to Juan de Salisbury (1115-1180) , in reference to the fact that we not only achieve certain objectives by our own means, but by what others have advanced before. And it happens with a quote that everyone has heard: “Nationalism is a disease that is cured by traveling”, attributed to Unamuno or Pío Baroja although in fact its authorship is unknown.

Alonso advocates for promoting critical thinking. The phrase of Lao Tzu (between 6th and 4th centuries BC) may be used to explain it: If you give fish to a hungry man, you feed him for a day. If you teach him to fish, you will nurture him all his life ». “Well, it is also debatable – Alonso proposes – because if that person is about to die, what do you give him, the cane or the fish?” There are resounding phrases, but even those should awaken our critical thinking, our ability to reflect. Many times one overturns an aphorism and you find that there is no more. The last thing philosophy wants to give are slogans. If a phrase convinces you, you should be able to explain it.

The professor says that philosophy is ‘ars vivendi’, the art of knowing how to live, although it must also be ‘ars moriendi’, the art of knowing how to die. «But we live installed in the ‘forever young’ (always young), without realizing the transience of things, of which Heraclitus (540 BC – 480 BC) spoke with his phrase: “No man can step twice in the same river”, meaning that the second time you go in it will have another water, it will be another river. The sophists made it even more complicated and said that not even while you are bathing you do it in the same river. The problem is what we do with that transience of things. This is related to another phrase, this time from Marco Aurelio (121-180): “Do everything in life as if it were the last thing you do”, which reminds Alonso of “a song by Nina Simone where she said that each day had to be lived as if it were the last, and that is precisely what it is all about, because everything is fleeting and we should live with intensity.”

Nietzsche, the perfect aphorist



Jean Paul Sartre (1905-1980) claimed that “Happiness is not doing what you want but wanting what you do”, and Alonso takes the opportunity to talk about “this nonconformist society where you think you can achieve what you set out to do if you feel like it.” And Socrates said: “How many things do I need to be happy?”… «Well, that is the Stoic, Epicurean version, by which we establish the limit of what we need. The problem is that the system is responsible for provoking desires: you want something, while you want it you have pain, you make an effort to get it, when you have it you enjoy it for a second, and then you get bored and the desire is born again. The less you want, the more satisfaction you have in yourself. And in this pandemic situation we should have learned how little we need to live. We have not made it”.

Finally, what many consider the king of the aphorism, Friedrich Nietzsche (1844-1900), and phrases such as: “What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger”, “God is dead! God is dead! And we have killed him! “,” The monkeys are too good for man to be descended from them “,” There is always something crazy in love. But there is also always some reason in madness “and” Without music life would be a mistake. “

SOME PHRASES

“Knowledge begins in wonder”

Socrates (480 BC – 399 BC)

“The wise man never says everything he thinks, but always thinks everything he says”

Aristotle (384 BC – 32 BC)

“A bad peace is always better than the best of wars”

Cicero (106 BC – 43 BC)

“Nobody loves his country because it is great, but because it is his”

Seneca (Córdoba, 4 BC – 65 AD)

“Great men start great works, hardworking men finish them”

Leonardo Da Vinci (1452-1519)

“Love letters are written starting without knowing what is going to be said, and ending without knowing what has been said”

Jean-Jaques Rousseau (1712-1778)

«The future tortures us, the past chains us. Here’s why the present eludes us »

Gustave Flaubert (1821 – 1880)

“For art to exist, for there to be any type of aesthetic activity or perception, a certain condition is essential: intoxication”

Friedrich Nietzsche (1844-1900)

“The problem of women has always been a problem of men”

Simone de Beauvoir (1908 -1986)