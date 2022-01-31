Corona deniers in the family: A student founds a self-help group on Facebook. How she learned to avoid breaking contact.

Bochum – “When my dad said more and more strange things and then suddenly said on the phone that as he wasn’t vaccinated he would soon have to wear the Jewish star, I broke down,” says the Bochum student Sarah. She has hardly recognized her father – an open, worldly, educated man – since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s why she and her boyfriend have now set up an online self-help group.

Because many families in Germany are currently like her and her father: there is hardly a conversation without the topic of corona, vaccination, facts and conspiracy myths – if there is disagreement, it becomes extremely difficult. After the meeting, Sarah says: “There are very different characters, young and old. They are all about one person in the family who is incredibly important to them. And for everyone, the level of suffering has increased over time.”

Corona deniers in the family: That’s what the social psychologist says

“When the belief in conspiracies becomes identity-forming, it affects all of life,” explains social psychologist Pia Lamberty focus.de. Marriages could be destroyed, despair and shame could arise. “That’s why it’s so important to exchange ideas with others who are experiencing similar things,” says Lamberty.

Everyone has to find out for themselves whether self-help groups are actually the right form, says Christoph Grotepass from the NRW sect info. For some, stabilization through counseling centers is more important – for example, if they cannot open up through others. Lamberty assumes that the offers cannot yet cover the demand. She knows of an initiative in Erlangen that has just been founded and other initiatives in the digital space.

With Corona deniers in the family: “We don’t want to break off contact”

For Sarah and the members of her group, it’s about staying in contact with family members, some of whom have isolated themselves in their own world. That alone can bring the members of the group together: “You stand in front of a person you love and don’t know what to do.” The feeling of not being the “only person looking for help” strengthens and can motivate.

“Everyone in the group wants to keep in touch with the difficult person in their family circle, even though it’s super tiring. There are fates where the rift runs right through the family,” says Sarah. In the meantime – after difficult months – she has a strategy, also thanks to intensive consultations with the sect info. In conversations with her father, she is now primarily looking for things that connect, things that they have in common. “And I’m no longer trying to talk him out of what I think are funny views with arguments.”

That’s hopeless anyway. “But I tell him clearly that I’m not in the mood for his topics, that I don’t agree with him.” She shows him that she is trying to understand his motives emotionally. “I see fear and insecurity there.” And her friend Tim says: “Nobody likes to admit that they got lost. You have to give those affected time and not block their way out.” Both are happy to have started the group. You have already supported a second start-up: “To cope with the great onslaught. (dpa/kat)