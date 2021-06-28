Question: I do not give more. I work on my own and I make great efforts to sustain it and every day it reaches me less. I am forcing my family to cut costs and I feel guilty for my failure. I don’t sleep at night, I lost 6 kilos and my life is a disaster. Please tell me something. Thanks. Damián J. Castillo, Berazategui.

Byung-Chul Han (1962) is a Korean philosopher living in Berlin. It is author of several books with marked validity today, one of them titled The society of tiredness.

In it he focuses on how society forces many people who dedicate themselves to work “freely” to a kind of voluntary self-exploitation which is essential for them to sustain themselves in a demanding and highly competitive world of work.

This implies recognizing that social and political changes always accompany and often determine changes in subjectivity and modes of functioning, for which reason all psychic and physical suffering is framed, developed and expressed according to the culture of the moment.

The pressing situation forces many people to constantly reinvent themselves and to demand such a level of functioning so as not to fall out of the market and not lose his job even at the cost of sacrificing part of his personal relationships and even his own lifestyle.

Depression, inattention, hyperactivity, chronic fatigue, burnout are illnesses resulting from the excess of wanting or having to “be able to do everything”, the impossibility of saying no or the inability to set limits.

The daily pressure for their performance keeps some people in a constant state of alert, which leads them to always function in survival mode. Norberto Abdala, psychiatrist

The obligation to perform is a new and silent mandate that ends up generating grieving, exhausted, resentful and dissatisfied people due to the work efforts they carry out and that can have harmful consequences for health.



The increase in mental and physical health problems should not be thought of only in individual medical or psychological terms but should be considered within the social and political context that individuals inhabit.

For some people, the daily pressure and concern about their performance keeps them in a constant state of alert taking it to always work in survival mode, automatically, saying yes to everything, without being able to think what is good or bad for him, with diversified and superficial attention, postponing basic needs (eating, connecting with family or others, doing physical activity, being distracted, gratifying himself).

It can reach such a level of activation that even compromises your ability to rest and night sleep.



It is not possible to stop the head and, even, the pressure for performance can acquire such necessity that leads the individual to ingest substances (coffee, energizers, vitamins) in order to keep the body always necessarily active.

How to avoid collapse

But in the end, the body collapses, reality prevails and the demand itself (self-exploitation according to Han) ends up emotionally damaging the person and your body.

To top it off, if you can’t sustain that functional rhythm, the The overriding emotion that results is usually guilt and the feeling of failure personal without an experience of self-consideration or rebellion that invites us to make or demand changes.

BC Han states: “Being powerless leads to self-destructive self-reproach and self-harm” and the appearance of “neuronal diseases” since, once the hormonal and neurochemical alert system is turned on, it is activated, forcing to carry out an adequate personal treatment for its normalization.

