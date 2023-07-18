The leading company of medical self-diagnostic tests for personal or professional use in the United Kingdom, Newfoundland, lands in Colombia -the first country where it arrives in Latin America- with self tests for early diagnosis of some diseases such as cancer, HIV, menopause, male fertility and vitamin deficiency, among others.

With a waiting time of only 15 minutes, and without leaving home, people will be able to obtain a guaranteed result of more than 95 percent accuracy. This added to the fact that the costs range between 28,000 and 75,000 pesos, depending on the test.

The company, which was born with the objective of offering high-quality health care products at low costs and easy access to people around the world, currently covers five categories or areas of health: fertility, infections , general health, sexual health and tumor markers.

Photo: Newfoundland Diagnostics

In this sense, people will be able to know through a screening test if they suffer from any disease or specific conditions ranging from kidney health, vitamin and mineral deficiencies, stomach ulcer, thyroid function, pregnancy, ovulation, male fertility, menopause, influenza, infection of the urinary tract, intestinal health, prostate cancer and HIV, providing results in minutes.

To mitigate any false readings, the self-tests feature QR codes that lead patients to intuitive instructions on how to use the online tests.

On the other hand, the company offers the possibility to health professionals such as doctors and pharmacists to carry out instant tests for diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, drugs and alcohol, prostate cancer, chlamydia, syphilis and gonorrhea.

Self-exam tests for cholesterol, gluten intolerance, arthritis, UTI, strep A, bacterial vaginosis, and allergies will soon be added to the portfolio.

All the tests can be obtained in the pharmatode from the country.

Photo: Newfoundland Diagnostics

Self-care is key to preventing and treating diseases

The growing self-care movement provides greater opportunities for people to administer their own disease screening tests and make decisions based on their results in a safe, effective, confidential and convenient manner. With rapid tests becoming part of a routine diagnostic process.

These types of tests can also ensure the necessary follow-up and treatment, improving their tracing, which ultimately reduces the burden on individuals and the health care system, health professionals can optimize their time, workload and provide a diagnosis and a course of action or treatment faster than ever before.

“We want to give people the opportunity to take their health into their own hands at an affordable price and record time. With long wait times for hospital and doctor appointments and the very high price of diagnostic laboratory tests, we offer rapid tests that provide vital insights that can take pressure off the health system and patients,” comment Max Beck and Simon Stott Soto, founding partners and representatives of Newfoundland for Latin America.

