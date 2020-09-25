I.In everyday life it is rarely called by name, self-esteem. It is more likely that someone has a strong “ego” or a healthy “self-confidence”. What you mean by that is: There is someone who accepts himself and regards himself as valuable, with all his strengths and weaknesses. The psychologist Ulrich Orth from the University of Bern has long been concerned with where self-esteem comes from, how it is shaped, changed and shaken. Self-esteem reflects whether you expect others to like you and treat you with interest.

In children, this feeling can be asked about from the age of seven or eight. Then they can say whether they are overall satisfied with themselves, whether they think they have good qualities, and whether they can do many things as well as others. Many girls and boys say yes. Others at this age find that they are useless, have little to be proud of, or fail to understand why others would like them. How come