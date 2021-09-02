THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, September 2, 2021, 2:35 PM

The data on affiliation to the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (RETA) in August turn around the positive trend that we have been observing in recent months. The Union of Professionals and Self-Employed Workers (UPTA) reports that the Region of Murcia ends the month of August with a total of 102,704 members of Social Security, a total of

381 fewer self-employed in our community. The self-employed regime registered 7,358 fewer affiliates this month compared to July. Despite being negative figures, it is convenient to establish a comparison with the last three years to size the data, since, in 2019, before the pandemic, 17,281 self-employed workers were lost and in 2020, in the middle of Covid-19, 402 were gained .

On the other hand, the summer period always causes an increase in assets, which is why UPTA affirms that «the decrease this month is surprising, taking into account that we are talking about

one of the most economically powerful months of the year». At the national level, commerce, one of the sectors that had grown the most in previous months due to seasonality, ended August with the closure of 884 small businesses. “The trade begins to notice the excessive increase in production costs. The disproportionate rise in electricity bills has given the last straw to hundreds of small establishments “, they assure from the UPTA. Others that have also posted a sharp drop are education, construction, transportation and professional and scientific activities with 1,715, 1,082, 904 and 888 fewer self-employed workers respectively.

On the contrary, from the UPTA they influence that the current consequences of the pandemic continue to promote national tourism. The mistrust of the population by the Covid-19 and the different restrictions and sanitary requirements imposed in foreign countries, have caused that

many individuals and families choose not to leave our borders. This is demonstrated by the hospitality industry, which is the only traditional sector that generates assets, growing by 647.

By communities, we can observe that only those territories closely linked to tourism such as

the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, which have added 323 and 225 new assets respectively. Regions such as Galicia and Cantabria have also registered good data, while losses have occurred in the rest of the territories. The most striking have been registered, in economically highly developed territories, such as the Community of Madrid, which has 1,991 self-employed; Catalonia; 1,965 or the Valencia Community, with 1,086 fewer assets.

Eduardo Abad, president of UPTA, explains that “commerce, transportation and construction are sectors that, incomprehensibly, have suffered a loss of assets in the RETA this month. The disproportionate rise in membership in the last two sectors mentioned in recent months shows that it was a fictitious increase, that is, we were suffering a

‘boom’ of the false self-employed in unions that are directly linked to paid employment, and not self-employment ”.