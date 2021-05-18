A mechanic works in a workshop in Seville, last February. PACO PUENTES

The negotiation that the Government and social agents are carrying out to establish a new contribution framework based on the real income of the self-employed group has been agitated since, last week, the Executive released the details of a new system of 13 tranches . The reproaches of the representatives of the self-employed workers cover all the angles that make up the proposal: from the progressivity of the quotas on the basis of returns, to the nine-year term that is contemplated to fully implement the measure. It is this second leg that concentrates the most criticism, because those self-employed with lower returns would take a long time to notice a relief in their prices.

From the Association of Autonomous Workers (ATA) they send the entire package presented by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, whose leitmotiv is that the self-employed with lower income (less than 3,000 per year) will pay a fee of 90 euros; while those with the highest volumes will have to pay 1,220 euros. These figures, however, would not be those that would come into force in 2023, when the measure approved in 2022 is expected to begin to produce its effects – there the tranches would go from 200 euros to 400 euros – but rather it would be necessary to wait. nine years to reach this final cast. “We are further than ever from reaching the agreement,” says Lorenzo Amor, president of ATA.

From this organization they have prepared a calculation for each of the 13 contribution tranches presented, establishing for each of the values ​​the annual fee that each of the self-employed should pay. To this amount, they also add the corresponding part that they must deliver from personal income tax, which results in a total that, in some cases, exceeds the amount that they will enter once discounted in their accounts. “The Government’s proposal to update contributions to income is to work in many cases for the State and not for us,” says Amor. “Adding up what the self-employed have to contribute in personal income tax and contributions, there are self-employed workers that will exceed 50%,” he adds .

The head of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, assured this Tuesday that the new model of contributions for real income would have a great impact, precisely among those self-employed with less income, which “would free two out of three.” In an interview on the Cope chain, Escrivá has also refuted the rule of three established by ATA in the formulation of his accusation, assuring that “social contributions are not taxes” and that contributions are made to have a pension. “Of all the rent, 50% one way or another, will pay for all public services. The self-employed do not contribute more than the salaried when taxes and contributions are added ”, added the minister.

Other organizations that represent the more than three million freelancers that exist in Spain travel this line. “Once it is clear to all parties that the system needs to be changed, we have to decide how to do it. We always said that it would be an in-depth modification and that it should be done over time, ”says Maria José Landaburu, secretary general of the Uatae autonomous union. “The problem that we see is in the nine years of transition. This term may be adjusted for those who have to pay more, which will not exceed 25% of the group. The problem lies with the others, who will have to wait all this time to notice an impact of this measure on their accounts, ”says Landaburu. “The speeds of these two groups cannot go at the same time. You have to find a point of balance ”.

Other pending challenges

Regarding the distribution of income in 13 tranches, from Uatae they do not disagree with this figure. “Could it be four, six, eleven? Well yes, but it is not a problem. The more sections there are, the closer you get to your real position ”, says his secretary general. However, it is in another aspect that a greater need for change focuses. “We must improve the issue of benefits. We have pending challenges such as the benefit for the cessation of activity – which will conclude on May 31st and whose extension has not yet been agreed – which cannot continue like this. Let’s review all these coverage in terms of protection and put it on the table ”, Landaburu emphasizes.

The temporary reformulation of the new system also includes the complaints of another of the self-employed organizations. “We absolutely disagree with the pillars that have been put on the table for the first tranches, and which are those of those self-employed who are with annual net economic returns below the minimum wage. We do not agree with the offset to be done. It is time to save the self-employed with lower incomes ”, comments Eduardo Abad, president of UPTA. “This system has to be a relief for the self-employed who are going through a tremendously adverse situation,” he adds.

The next meeting between the Government and social agents still has no scheduled date, despite the fact that this Wednesday they will all meet again to discuss the extension of benefits for this group as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.