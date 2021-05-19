Police officers detained a gang that robbed one of the richest Protestant pastors in Russia, Dmitry Shatrov. It is reported by Telegram-channel “Mash on the Moika”.

In April 2019, criminals broke into the house of the Good News Mission priest Dmitry Shatrov in the village of Pesochny; as a result of torture and beatings, they stole gold jewelry and money in the amount of three thousand euros (about 270 thousand rubles).

Two years later, all three members of the gang, previously convicted citizens of Russia, were detained. They were found with them and seized two pistols, cartridges, knives, plastic clamps, masks, walkie-talkies, an electroshock machine and the uniform of the guards. During interrogation, one of the criminals, when asked about the place of work, identified himself as self-employed.

In May, it was reported that the court arrested another member of the gang of Shamil Basayev and Emir Khattab, Bagaudin Kuvanaev, who in 1999 took part in the attack on Dagestan. At the request of the investigation, the court chose Kuvanayev as a preventive measure in the form of detention.