Two experts in the technology of intelligent transportation systems said that self-driving vehicles, which are currently being developed in a number of countries in the world, including the UAE, are characterized by the presence of technical systems that contribute to achieving traffic safety by a greater percentage than traditional vehicles, stressing that they are «safer than vehicles driven. man, because it is not affected by his mistakes and mood swings ».

Dr. Mohamed Hadi, an expert in smart technology systems, a professor at Florida International University in the United States and a consultant at the US Department of Transportation, told Emirates Today that work on developing vehicles known as “smart vehicles” goes through five stages, each of which includes specifications and technologies that make them It gradually reaches the last stage in which the functions of all systems required for the vehicle to move easily are integrated according to the highest safety standards.

The implementation of the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE confirmed a number of strategies that support the application of smart solutions in transportation, which are in line with and support global efforts in the field of developing transport systems technology and employing artificial intelligence techniques in developing these solutions.

Hadi explained that “traditional vehicles required the driver to carry out all driving tasks without any tools assisting him in monitoring the vehicle’s performance or conditions on the road.” But with the help of the driver and his monitoring of the environment surrounding the vehicle ».

He continued, “The vehicles of the first stage are characterized by the presence of assistance systems, such as the speed control system, which helps the driver to drive them in a more comfortable and safe manner,” adding that they “work to assist the driver through self-driving if they are equipped with a lane departure warning system, a brake assistant, or a stabilizer.” for speed.” He added that the second stage is the stage of partially automated autonomous driving vehicles, which are characterized by their ability to use the steering wheel, control the speed of the vehicle, and perform all tasks, but under the supervision of the driver, who can intervene at any moment when he senses a source of danger.

He stated that “the vehicle in the third stage will have a great deal of independence that enables it to carry out most driving tasks, but it will still need to monitor the driver,” adding that it is “a vehicle with conditional automation whose automated system controls the functional aspects of driving, such as speed, control and steering, without Disclaimer of responsibility for the driver or the user, as he must monitor the surrounding environment and driving conditions.

He added that the vehicle’s driving capabilities reach, in the fourth stage, the highest levels, because it will be an autonomous vehicle with highly automated manufacturing, but in certain circumstances, and within a geographical fence that defines the paths in which it must move, as the self-driving system becomes responsible for all Monitoring, execution and rollback processes, but it cannot be 100% trusted in all driving situations.

Hadi explained that the fifth stage finally comes in which the vehicle will have all the capabilities, and it will be able to drive autonomously under all circumstances and variables and without any human intervention, as the need for any human interaction or monitoring is eliminated.

He added that the vehicle is at this stage at the level of full automation, in which no human ever interferes, so that the vehicle can deal well with all roads, whatever their type, and with bad weather conditions or any other obstacle.

Hadi stressed that the transition in the development of smart vehicles from one stage to another is related to the development and testing of a set of advanced technologies capable of collecting information and data required to be analyzed and computerized by the vehicle itself, as well as with the type, speed and efficiency of means of communication and communication that transmit information and allow dialogue between the various vehicle systems and between components. The components of the road infrastructure, before the vehicle takes any decision during the driving process.

He pointed out that the advanced systems and technologies, in the fifth level, will include coverage networks that detect the circumstances and conditions surrounding the vehicle for a distance of 1,000 feet, and therefore before the vehicle approaches any obstacle, it has been previously detected, whether it is an accident or a road closure due to technical problems. , which allows it to take appropriate action before reaching it.

For his part, the expert in transportation systems, Dr. Ayman Al-Samadi, confirmed to «Emirates Today» that one of the most important reasons behind the trend towards developing mobility technology in autonomous, self-driving vehicles is due to the fact that «more than 90% of traffic accidents are caused by human errors in driving. This led to a very high rate of injuries and deaths.

He pointed out that “smart vehicles are governed by their work and the implementation of their functions by techniques and tools that are not affected by human errors and do not depend on the perceptual or emotional state of a person, which often leads to disasters on the road.”

He added, “Global studies indicate huge benefits to adopting the strategy of shifting to smart mobility, including highway safety, lower vehicle parking costs, lower transportation costs, as well as environmental benefits, improved productivity, and improved quality of life and human happiness.”

He added that the adoption of self-driving mobility solutions does not only mean transforming the way we understand and use transportation, but also extends to various areas of our economic and social life.

economic returns

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has confirmed that it is expected that the Dubai strategy for smart self-driving mobility will achieve significant annual economic savings and returns, estimated at 22 billion dirhams annually.

It is also expected to raise the level of sustainable development, enhance the economic, social and environmental aspects, and play a major role in supporting the Emirate’s efforts to transform into a pioneering future city that serves as a global role model.

She said that the emirate’s strategy in transportation and smart mobility will raise the level of traffic safety by 2030 by 12%, and reduce the cost of transportation by 44%, pointing out that «the strategy differs from the strategies of other countries, because the Dubai government is leading the process of transformation towards self-driving mobility, while Private companies are driving this shift in many other cities.”