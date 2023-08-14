Self-driving taxis have caused traffic chaos in San Francisco when 10 Cruise vehicles went out due to Wi-Fi outages. These were reportedly caused by a music festival.

The incident happened exactly one day after the company expanded its presence in San Francisco. Footage reveals a scene in which a fleet of at least six Cruise cars impedes traffic flow in the North Beach area Friday night. Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that as many as ten stationary Cruise cars blocked the road.

Sudden spike in local data usage

Cruise attributed the sudden interruption to “wireless connectivity issues” due to the start of Outside Lands, a three-day music festival. The company did not explain the connection further, but it is known that large events can cause network connection problems due to a sudden spike in local data usage. “We are working on solutions to prevent this from happening again and apologize to those affected,” said a spokesman for Cruise. See also Population of Brumadinho is exposed to toxic metals, says study

Fire brigade is against robotaxis

Despite the incident, the mayor of San Francisco called autonomous vehicles “an important part of the future of transportation, not just in San Francisco but in the world.” She did acknowledge, however, that certain challenges must be overcome. The San Francisco Fire Department is absolutely against the robotic axis. “We strongly disagree with the decision to allow commercial operations by San Francisco’s autonomous vehicle companies,” Fire Chief Jonathan Baxter said in a statement.

Road to shooting blocked

In June, Cruise also came under scrutiny for a problem caused by one of their self-driving vehicles. Then a self-driving car stopped in the middle of the road, blocking the way to a mass shooting nearby.

Since this week, self-driving taxis are allowed to operate 24 hours a day in San Francisco. Previously, autonomous vehicles were only allowed to drive in the city during the night hours, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. In the state of California, at least 41 companies currently operate more than 2,000 autonomous vehicles in California. See also The economy is growing, and a recession has been avoided