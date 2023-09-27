The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, announced that the focus of the fourth session of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport 2025 has been allocated to the design of the “Dubai District for Self-Driving Transport”, by creating a model space that includes the provision of multiple and integrated means of transportation in… One area, and its residents are allowed to choose the means of transportation that suits them and provides them with good service, with the aim of designing a global model for cities in the field of self-driving transportation.

The “Dubai Self-Driving Transport District” will be the first of its kind in the world, and includes various means of self-driving transportation, including light vehicles and self-driving delivery robots. The challenge will be presented and all its details announced early next year, 2024, with the aim of achieving the Authority’s vision of global leadership in Easy and sustainable mobility.

This came at the conclusion of the Dubai World Conference on Self-Driving Transport at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which was held over two days under the slogan “Empowering the Future of Mobility.”

• The neighborhood aims to design a global model for cities in the field of self-driving mobility.