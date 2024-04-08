“In my career, I have failed thousands and thousands of students in the interest of public safety,” says driving examiner Kandice Jones before boarding the robo-taxi. Something tells us that the examiner knows perfectly well in advance that the robot taxi will pass. The idea behind getting a driver's license for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a good one.

Hyundai shows the importance of an autonomous car for the blind and visually impaired. When the self-driving Ioniq 5 is allowed on the road, these people can go out without someone always having to drive along. Rather than sending out a press release with dry facts about sensors and cameras, Hyundai is allowing the autonomous Ioniq 5 to take a driving test.

The self-driving Hyundai has now completed 3.8 million test kilometers on a closed site. 1.3 million kilometers of that was at the Level 4 level of autonomous driving. The car drives independently, but the driver must have a valid driver's license and be able to take over the wheel. The image that Hyundai paints in the video below has not yet been fully achieved.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets its driver's license

Of course the car passes with flying colors. To make it official, the examiner shows the Ioniq 5's driver's license. It states that the car is 161 centimeters tall, weighs 4,200 pounds (1,905 kilos), is allowed to drive a car up to 4,536 kilos and has no eye or hair color . View the images of the driving test below.