Self-driving electric cars and climate change
Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology concluded last Friday that the future power needed to power the computers in a global fleet of self-driving vehicles could generate as many greenhouse gas emissions as all the data centers in the world today.
This result is based on a statistical model that calculates the energy output of a fleet of one billion self-driving electric cars resulting from operating for one hour per day. The resulting figure constitutes roughly 0.3% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. For self-driving cars to drive autonomously, they require a great deal of computing power to run complex algorithms and on-board camera systems to navigate traffic safely.
While the results are only predictions, Soumya Sudhakar, a principal investigator at MIT who co-authored the study, said the results should make researchers and makers of self-driving cars realize that “business as usual” is not enough, and that computing efficiency must be at stake. cutting edge of their thinking. “This has the potential to become an enormous problem,” she said in a statement. But if we want to be ahead of the curve, we can design autonomous cars that are more efficient and have a smaller carbon footprint right from the start.” Major automakers, from Tesla to General Electric, have placed big bets on the self-driving cars that fuel the future.
But it has been plagued by safety concerns and technological challenges and delays. However, the industry is worth nearly $22 billion in 2022 and could grow to nearly $76 billion by 2027 according to market statistics. To examine the impact of this level of growth, the researchers built a model to calculate the emissions of computers on board a fleet of fully autonomous electric vehicles, the authors say.
The model estimated approximately 1 billion vehicles in a global fleet, along with the power that each car’s computer would use, which would be approximately 840 watts, average driving hours individually, and the carbon intensity of the electricity running each computer. While this equation seems “deceptively simple,” Sudhakar says it’s difficult to calculate, because it’s still uncertain how self-driving vehicles will change driving habits. For example, some research says that self-driving cars will lead to longer driving times, because people can multitask. Others say driving time will decrease, because computers will look for the fastest ways to get to destinations.
The researchers also found that to keep computer-generated emissions from spiraling out of control in the coming decades, each self-driving vehicle would need to consume less than 1.2 kilowatts of computing power, which would require doubling the efficiency of the devices roughly every 1.1 years, “significantly faster.” of what is currently being done. In some scenarios, the scientists also found that self-driving companies would need to roughly double the efficiency of their computers each year so that the global fleet does not exceed these emissions estimates by 2050. To boost efficiency, the researchers said, scientists could develop specialized hardware designed to run specific driving algorithms. and perform navigation and perception tasks.
This comes with a challenge, Sudhakar said, since vehicles often have 10 to 20-year lifespans, so any updates to existing hardware may not be “future competitive” to run new algorithms. The study authors said researchers may also try to make the algorithms more efficient, requiring less computing power, but may have to trade accuracy for efficiency, possibly affecting vehicle safety.
Study co-author Vivian Sze, an associate professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT, said she hopes self-driving carmakers will take into account emissions and carbon efficiency outputs in their technology. “The power consumption of an autonomous vehicle is really critical, not only for extending battery life, but also for sustainability,” she added.
* Journalist specializing in technology affairs.
Published by special arrangement with The Washington Post Leasing and Syndication Service.
