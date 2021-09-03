To the Munich Motor Show 2021 debuts Audi grandsphere concept, which anticipates the characteristics of the electric car of the future, according to Audi in luxury segment. There level 4 autonomous driving and the on-board digital ecosystem guarantee passengers the sedan-coupe unprecedented entertainment experiences.

The first row of seats transforms into one lounge for traveling in first class. Four-wheel steering and active predictive suspension management are accompanied by the maximum power of 721 CV and autonomy higher than 750 kilometers WLTP.

Audi self-driving luxury electric car

There level 4 autonomous driving not only revolutionizes the interior allowing you to evolve from the classic driver-oriented cockpit to a spacious lounge, without steering wheel and pedals but guarantees the occupants new forms of freedom.

Self-driving Audi grandsphere concept interior

Under certain conditions, the driver can delegate the management of the car to the car itself, while everyone present on board has the opportunity to communicate, work or relax thanks to the multiple entertainment options. The car becomes a third living space.

Also possible share the journey via social media, using images in real time passenger compartment and surrounding environment, or carry out daily activities independent of driving.

Audi grandsphere concept self-driving cockpit instrument panel

Audi grandsphere concept, in fact, in addition to self-manage in reaching the desired destination it autonomously takes care of parking and charging.

Audi grandsphere concept, features

Audi grandsphere concept is 5.35 meters long, 2 meters wide and 1.39 meters high and is characterized by a Sportback bodywork, evoking, in spite of its generous dimensions, a Four-door Grand Touring rather than a classic flagship. The electric propulsion makes it possible to combine reduced overhangs, a bonnet with a limited height development and a particularly inclined windshield.

The upper edge of the front hood features a longitudinal course which extends along the sides of the passenger compartment: a typical GT style, like the rib that runs along the entire side. The wheel arches are muscular, while the rear area is a tribute to the Sportback tradition.

Profile view of the Audi grandsphere concept

The imposing C-pillar is the prelude to a shooting brake-style rear suspension. THE 23-inch wheels they refer to an icon of the 90s: the show car Audi Avus.

Audi grandsphere concept what is it like outside?

At the front stands the hexagonal reinterpretation of the single frame, with soft transitions between horizontal and vertical lines. The internal surfaces, protected by a transparent cover, have a diamond pattern and are illuminated from above in manual driving mode.

The light signature of the front and rear light clusters generates a X arranged diagonally, recalling the Brand logo.

Side view of the Audi grandsphere concept

The illuminated surfaces, depending on use as daytime running lights or dynamic direction indicators, vary in size according to the traffic situation, so as to alert other road users in the event of danger.

Audi electric car with autonomous driving, battery, engine and range

Audi grandsphere concept is based on the EPP electric native platform (Premium Platform Electric), developed in collaboration with Porsche under the direction of Audi. The PPE floor uses a module battery placed between the axles, in the case of the show car of the four rings with capacity of 120 kWh.

There quattro all-wheel drive, the brand’s technical icon, is based on the presence of two electric motors: one at each axle.

Audi grandsphere concept with folding doors

The overall horsepower of the powertrain stands at 721 CV, while the couple reaches i 960 Nm. The shot from 0 to 100 km / h takes place in just over four seconds.

Audi self-driving electric car fast charging up to 2702 kW

Similarly to the Audi e-tron GT Granturismo, the battery is characterized by a rated voltage of 800 Volts which allows the charging in direct current (DC) with powers up to 270 kW.

Audi grandsphere concept in Ionity fast charging up to 270 kW

10 minutes of energy they are enough to go further 300 kilometers WLTP, while in less than 25 minutes the charge level goes down from 5% to 80%. The total autonomy reaches up to 750 km in WLTP.

Photo Audi grandsphere concept

It might interest you, indeed I recommend it!

👉 The news at the 2021 Munich Motor Show

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 AUDI Price List 👉 Ads used AUDI

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!