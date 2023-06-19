A maserati to autonomous driving tested on the path of the 1000 Miles. “A milestone in the field of research and testing of autonomous vehicles on public roads”, commented the Politecnico di Milano speaking of the project ‘1000 Miles Autonomous Drive’ (1000-MAD), which features the self-driving car set up by the Milanese university, presented on 11 June in the 1000Miglia Village in Brescia and used last 16 June for a sexperimentation along the route of the historic car race.

The brand new and iconic Maserati MC20 Cielo, suitably equipped by the research team of the Milan Polytechnic with all the technological components necessary to make it autonomous, ventured into the route of the 1000 Miglia 2023, tackling some sections in autonomous driving mode, in compliance with the rules of the Highway Code. The role of ‘supervisor’ on board the vehicle (necessary to be able to carry out the experimentation) was entrusted to Matteo Marzotto70 years after uncle Giannino’s victory in the 1000 Miglia of 1953. But the test at the 1000 Miglia of 2023 represents only the initial phase of this ambitious project, underlines PoliMi and will now be followed by a year of intense experimentation and refinement of the technology , “with the aim of achieving, for the 1000 Miglia 2024, the ability to cover all the more than 1500 km of the route in totally autonomous mode”.

The Politecnico di Milano then recalls that the experimentation that took place was made possible “thanks to the authorization granted on 6/6/2023 by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to conduct autonomous driving tests on public roads, on the basis of Ministerial Decree 70/ 2018 ‘Smart Road’”. “Obtaining this authorization already represents a very important milestone achieved by the project after almost a year of work, as it will allow for the development of autonomous driving technology (i.e. all the automation and artificial intelligence algorithms capable of replacing the human driver ) on an enormous amount of real situations and types of roads, enclosed in the route of the classic 1000 Miglia”, commented the project manager, Sergio Savaresi, full professor of Automatics at the Milan Polytechnic.