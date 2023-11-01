When every car in traffic drives itself, they will communicate directly with each other. According to a British study, this could significantly reduce the number of (fatal) accidents on the road. That research comes from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). That body predicts that from 2040, 3,900 lives will be saved annually thanks to self-driving cars. A total of 60,000 ‘serious’ accidents on the road would be prevented. Self-driving cars are also thought to add 342,000 jobs in the UK, including 12,250 in the automotive sector.

We will make significant financial progress with self-driving cars

According to the researchers, self-driving cars will also have a major impact on the economy. They estimate that the car industry will soon become five times larger financially. This means that the British treasury will grow to 66 billion pounds, or converted into euros approximately 76 billion. And it can even be better. If the transition starts five years earlier, Great Britain will take an extra 45 billion pounds (about 52 million euros).

Half of the extra money is partly due to less insurance work because there are fewer accidents. According to the researchers, the other half comes from ‘the real economic impact’. Consider the salary of people who drive for their profession, such as bus, tram, metro, taxi and truck drivers. Now that we put it this way: is there still room for car journalists?

The downside of self-driving cars

These big numbers are all well and good, but they cannot avoid real-world problems. Think of all the work that needs to be done on the regulatory side. Financing the entire shift to even smarter cars won’t be cheap either, and we haven’t even mentioned the group of no-goers who don’t believe in self-driving cars. And dare to broach the subject of CO2 compensation.

There are also not yet enough people trained to help drive the change. For example, there should be more scholars in robotics, software development, cybersecurity and data analysis, according to the research team. So would you like to stop driving yourself? Choose a new career path and help lead the transition to self-driving cars. Eh, but how is the question. Email to the SMMT?