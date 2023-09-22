Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

Self-driving cars have caused a massive traffic jam in Austin, Texas. © X / pradnico

Autonomous driving should make traffic easier. But the technology is often still not advanced enough to keep its promise.

Austin/Munich – While the European Union is discussing a new controversial driving license directive, unmanned and self-driving cars have already arrived on public roads in parts of the USA. Both aim to make road traffic safer, smoother and easier. But obviously autonomous vehicles cannot always deliver what they promise. In Austin, Texas, dozens of vehicles without human drivers caused a massive traffic jam and traffic chaos in the city.

Self-driving taxis block traffic in Austin

Countless posts on social media captured the scene on Sunday morning (September 17th). Photos and videos show the streets of the West Campus district. You can see how traffic in the densely populated urban area has come to a complete standstill. The main protagonists of the traffic jam are obviously autonomous taxis from the US company Cruise.

At several intersections, the self-driving vehicles stand opposite each other in the middle of the road and block each other’s further travel. The company’s following cars simply join the traffic jam – instead of making a U-turn to take an alternative route. The result is that dozens of self-driving taxis from the same company come to a halt in all directions, one behind the other, and also affect the “normal”, manned cars in the 20,000-inhabitant district.

Autonomous cars cause traffic jams – “Like robots against humanity”

The scene is causing amusement and astonishment on social media. Hundreds of videos have already gone viral, some with hundreds of thousands of clicks. A user comments on a video of the traffic jam Reddit: “Great, we don’t even need people to cause a traffic jam anymore.” Another commented: “It looks like the cars are planning something against us. It’s like robots versus humanity.”

In Austin, Texas, self-driving cars have caused a massive traffic jam. © Sophie Stoeger / TikTok

On TikTok, a user even reported that he himself had been stuck in the traffic jam: “I was standing right in front of one of these taxis, there was no way forward and it just kept honking at me.” But there are also serious concerns. “What if the fire department or an ambulance were called to one of the streets at this time?” asks one user.

Self-driving cars in the test phase: Three US states allow autonomous taxis

The company is currently in a test phase. The motto is “safety first”. So far, the states of California, Austin and Texas in the cities of San Francisco, Phoenix and Austin have granted the company special permission to allow self-driving and unmanned cars to take part in road traffic. Since then, there has been an increasing number of reports from local media reporting about traffic jams or other strange incidents. In Germany, this seems unthinkable so far, even if, for example, The city of Munich is already testing systems for self-driving cars.

A cyclist explained in an interview with the TV station Fox 7 Austin that a self-driving taxi followed him throughout his entire journey. A police officer who tried to stop one of the unmanned vehicles for a check also went viral on social media. There have also been several traffic jams in San Francisco due to self-driving cars.

Cruise fixes traffic jam in Texas: “All vehicles left the area autonomously”

The company told the daily newspaper about the traffic jam in West Campus MySanAntonio: “Cruise continually monitors its fleet and we were alerted to the rush early in the morning. We were able to fix the problem and all vehicles left the area autonomously. We apologize for the inconvenience.”