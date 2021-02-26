A self-driving bus has started roaming the streets of Malaga, southern Spain, a project billed as the first of its kind in Europe.

This bus was put into service on Saturday, it is fully electric, equipped with sensors and cameras, and it flies six trips a day, each eight kilometers, between the port and the center of the Andalusian city.

“The bus knows at all times its location and its surroundings,” said Raphael Durban Carmona, director of the southern division of the “Avanza” company that manages the consortium in charge of the project.

He added that one of its most prominent characteristics is its ability to “interact with traffic lights”, which is also equipped with sensors that indicate when they turn red.

The bus also has an artificial intelligence system that enables it to improve its “decisions” based on data recorded along its route.

This vehicle, designed by the Spanish company “Erezar”, resembles any traditional city bus. It is 12 meters long and can carry 60 passengers.

In Europe, there are a number of other experimental projects for autonomous vehicles, as in France or Estonia, for example, but they are not related to conventional-sized city buses that run on streets open to other vehicles.

And because Spanish law does not allow an autonomous vehicle to operate, the driver sits in his usual place, but does not touch the steering wheel or the pedals, except in exceptional cases to correct the course slightly, when approaching a roundabout, for example.

And if a problem arises, the driver can take over at any time.