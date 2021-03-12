Zu The many pandemic terms anchored in our everyday language such as FFP-2 mask, aerosols and superspreader were joined by another after a few weeks of lockdown, which, unjustly, still leads a shadowy existence: zoom fatigue. Tired of hours of video conferencing. This has less to do with the regular technical problems, but more to do with the fact that this communication confronts you with an excess of intimacy. You get too close to each other and yourself in the long run.

The communication scientist Jeremy Bailenson, founder of the Virtual Human Interaction Lab at Stanford University, compares the video meetings that have been common around the world since the outbreak of the pandemic, which fill half a working day in some industries, with a ride in the elevator, which inevitably means the social norm of Minimum distance violated and suddenly stands extremely close to strangers (or colleagues). Everyone has an individual safety zone, the so-called peripersonal space, which is about an arm’s length, but varies depending on the situation. So in the elevator you lower your eyes and type something into your smartphone to cover up the unpleasant situation, in any case you avoid direct eye contact. In a Zoom meeting, for example, in which nine people participate in a three-by-three grid, exactly the opposite happens. Regardless of who is speaking, Bailenson says, each participant looks directly at the eyes of the other eight people during the meeting – and the others in turn look at their own. Over time, being stared at in this way is likely to stress even those who don’t mind being stared at because they see it as proof of their attractiveness.