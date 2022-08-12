The traffic light coalition would like to pass the self-determination law – and this raises new questions. It’s about sports grades, aptitude tests and criminal law.

NAfter the summer break, the Bundestag will decide whether the previous transsexual law will be replaced by the self-determination law. The chances are good: the project is a socio-political prestige project of the traffic light government. It was already included in the coalition agreement, and a few weeks ago Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) and Federal Minister for Family Affairs Lisa Paus (Greens) specified the project in a key issues paper. A gender change in the register of persons should therefore be possible in the future without court proceedings and expert opinions. Medical assessments are only required when it comes to physical changes.

In order to change the gender entry and the first name, a declaration at the registry office should be sufficient for adults in the future. This also applies to minors from the age of 14, provided their parents agree. This makes it easier for transsexuals, i.e. people whose biological sex does not match their feelings. The federal government wants to avoid that assessors continue to ask them intimate questions about their sexual behavior if they are simply asking for an administrative act. One consequence of this relief, however, is that biological and legal sex will increasingly diverge in the future.