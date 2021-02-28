D.he good old phrase about hope that only dies when facts have been created has been dug up again and again at FC Schalke 04. Even after this new downfall weekend, bold optimists can work out a table in which Schalke is ranked 16th after 34 match days, and then, inspired by the wild catch-up in the relegation, win against the similarly deeply fallen Hamburger SV.

However, at the weekend, this vision was officially declared a fantasy that should no longer play a role in everyday life. “We don’t need to talk around it,” said the chairman of the supervisory board, Jens Buchta: “The sporting situation is clear, so we have to think beyond the season for every personnel decision that has yet to be made.”

The club management has decided not to subject all decisions to the preservation of a marginal chance of remaining in the class. From now on it is a matter of enduring the impending relegation with dignity, regaining the completely lost sympathies and not causing any further damage to the battered Schalke 04 brand.

Only FC Bayern still has more members than the royal blue Revierklub, the emotional connections are strong, and the international radiance of the Schalke name has not yet completely died down. But the fact that there are always new horror reports from this football city has long been a danger for the future.

Story of a self-destruction

The list of events that have damaged Schalke’s image is becoming more and more impressive: It starts with the financial problems that have been an issue for years and continues with the former chairman of the supervisory board and factory owner Clemens Tönnies, who was suspected of racism and whose industrial meat production of Animal rights activists and labor lawyers is criticized.

In the current season there are constant reports of new internal conflicts, there are suspensions, indiscretions, ultras that threaten the team, serious communication errors in dealing with season ticket holders and much more. The public revolt of the pros Huntelaar, Kolasinac and Mustafi, which ended with the dismissal of the head coach, two assistant coaches, the licensed player boss and the sports director, is just the latest turn in this fabulous story of self-destruction. Which potential sponsor would like to be associated with this club? Which child still wants to become a supporter of this sick association?

The radical sacking of Sunday only makes sense if it actually helps to calm down. That the eternal quarrel comes to an end, that a breeding ground for a strong togetherness is created, which has always been an important aspect of Schalke’s fascination. However, the fact that three players who have only been in the club for a few weeks can initiate a process with this result shows how contaminated the black earth at Berger Feld is.

Further detoxification measures will certainly be necessary before the delicate little plant of constructive cooperation can take root here again.