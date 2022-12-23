Another round, another run. End of glory never for Claudio Ranieri, who at the age of 71 – he turned them two months ago, on October 20 – returns to sit on his throne, or rather the bench of a team. Cagliari therefore, 34 almost 35 years after that fabulous three-year period (1988-1991), when he performed a miracle, with a double promotion – from C to A – which is still remembered by Sardinian fans today as an unrepeatable moment. And instead. Everything comes back, especially Ranieri, the dean of our coaches, the professor who has given lessons almost everywhere in Italy and in Europe, from Calabria (where he started) to England, the noblest of the category, the one who sailed the seas in a storm without ever making a pleat, sowing a lot, winning when he could and entering the legend – see under Leicester – when he knew.