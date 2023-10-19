Home page World

With a view to increasing data protection, WhatsApp is testing a function in the beta version that deletes voice messages after they have been listened to for the first time.

At a time when digital security and privacy are key, WhatsApp plans to expand the landscape of online communication with the introduction of self-destructing voice messages, like NEXTG.tv reported.

Self-deleting voice messages on WhatsApp are available to a small group of beta testers. © MedienServiceMüller/Imago, Westend61/Imago; Collage: RUHR24

Self-deleting voice messages on WhatsApp: Exclusive test run

The new feature, currently being tested by beta testers on Android 2.23.22.4 and iOS 23.21.1.73, allows users to send voice messages that are automatically deleted after the first listen. These messages cannot be forwarded, saved or restored, providing a new level of confidentiality in communications between users.

Self-deleting messages are not a new phenomenon in the digital communications world. Other messaging services like Snapchat and Signal have already introduced features for messages that disappear after being viewed or listened to. However, WhatsApp’s approach differs in that it focuses specifically on voice messages, which represents a new level of privacy for users who prefer voice communication.

Data protection in the focus of Meta and a look into the future

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has already implemented similar features across its various platforms, including Messenger and Instagram. These measures, including notifications for screenshots of ephemeral messages, underscore the company’s commitment to the security and privacy of user communications.

While self-destructing voice messages are currently only available to a limited group of testers, there are signs that this feature could be rolled out to a wider audience in the near future. The rapid implementation of new features in the past suggests that all WhatsApp users could soon benefit from increased confidentiality in their conversations.

In addition to self-destructing voice messages, WhatsApp is bringing further innovations because users will soon be able to two accounts on one device lead, however, must on older models Expect support to be discontinued from October 24th. You can also order food, select seats and book appointments possible directly in the app.