Self Defense | Mika Honkalammi has been attacked several times with kitchen knives or fists – he shows how to deal with situations

The director of the youth home, Mika Honkalammi, masters both self-defense and the Mapa method for child protection in aggressive situations. Honkalammi tells how in his work aggressiveness is controlled or limited as gently as possible and with respect for people.

In a small one in the recess on the side of the apartment building is the entrance to the Nuota youth home. It is a special level child protection unit located in Myyrmäki run by Humana.

The young people who come here have a background of difficult life situations, crisis-ridden home conditions, schooling difficulties and various neuropsychiatric or behavior regulation difficulties.

There is an increased risk of encountering aggressive behavior in child protection work. The unit manager of Nuota Mika Honkalammi has been in the industry for 20 years and faced many different situations.

“All possible violence has probably been used on me. It has come on with a dinner knife or fists,” says Honkalammi.

Honkalammi has acquired know-how in dealing with aggressive situations and currently works as a Mapa trainer (Management of Actual or Potential Aggression).

It is a popular operating model, especially in child protection and hospitals, which provides means for managing and anticipating challenging and aggressive behavior.

In addition, Honkalammi has a black belt in defendo and has also worked as a defendo instructor for years.

“It’s a self-defense sport where you learn to protect yourself from being hit, strangled or knocked to the ground. Let’s learn how to let go and escape from the situation.”

“ “Many situations can be avoided if time and empathy are given.”

Mika Honkalammi has encountered violent situations in his work and at some point also considered changing his field.

At issue there are two different methods. Defendo starts from an emergency protection situation, Mapa is suitable for professional encounters with aggression.

Honkalammi has promised to tell how aggressiveness is controlled or limited in his work. The Mapa method was born from this kind of need, it includes a nurturing and proactive perspective on confronting aggression and violence.

A large part of the basics of the method focuses on speech and interaction skills and active understanding of the background of the activity.

“Customers deserve to be treated with respect and with as little interference with basic rights as possible.”

During the nursing relationship, employees become familiar with the person’s background and behavioral patterns. Efforts are made to calm the emerging situation as soon as a change in behavior is noticed.

“Many situations can be avoided by giving time and empathy. Then the situation doesn’t have to break out in such a way that you try to hurt yourself or others.”

In a youth home restriction is also discussed with young people in advance. We ask what they think would be a viable method if a situation arises where they behave threateningly.

“It can be agreed that the young person goes to his own room to calm down on the condition that he does not break anything or harm himself. Of course, we will also go through why he goes out of his way and becomes aggressive.”

Group management also helps in this situation: when the audience is moved elsewhere, the young person can get out of the situation without losing face.

“ “You have to act before something is hit, pushed or stabbed.”

In a low-risk situation, the young person is directed to his own room. Mika Honkalammi takes director Tea Kauha’s hand. Nurse Kimmo Kontiainen monitors the situation from the side, ready to help if needed.

However, speech judo does not solve all situations. Restrictions have to be used in situations determined by the Child Protection Act. It is used when the young person is a danger to himself or others. For example, restraint must not be used to control disobedience.

“You have to act before something is hit, pushed or stabbed. We also protect the child so that he does not hurt the instructor, whom he has a warm relationship with. It’s traumatic for the child if he gets to do that.”

In limiting let’s start from the principle of least harm.

“The aim of the map is to do only the necessary demarcation work. A person often fights back if the body’s autonomy is taken away from him, he is unable to move himself or his limbs.”

If aggressiveness manifests itself as yelling or kicking, more people are needed to hold on. According to Honkalammi, bordering is safer the more people do it.

“If you have to limit yourself alone, it’s difficult to control your own strength or balance. There are more risks involved.”

Last times the use of force by security guards has sparked debate since A 35-year-old woman died in the Iso Omena shopping center. The woman was restrained by lying on her back, which has received criticism from nursing experts.

Among other things, a forensic psychiatrist Kari Ojala told In Lääkäri magazine, that the situation involves a risk of sudden death. Also in child protection, the risks of restricting upside down have been recognized and efforts are being made to avoid it.

“There is scientific research on that, there is a risk that the heart and respiratory system will not work properly, there will be pressure on the chest and diaphragm. And if the person is pregnant, it is also a risk for the baby.”

You can restrain more safely while standing or sitting, holding hands and continuing to talk at the same time.

“When the whining stops, the tension in the body decreases, positive feedback is given. Situations are rarely linear, i.e. after calming down, the desire to hurt may arise again. We must be ready to continue holding on and change our grip if necessary.”

“ “You have to speak in a calm rhythm and in a low voice, like Arvi Lind when reading the news.”

In a medium risk situation, two employees are needed. The hands are controlled, but the grip does not cause pain.

The subject’s elbow is under control. The inner hand prevents whipping, but does not restrict too much.

The it can be difficult to predict where the situation will end, but in general there are risks associated with bringing a person to the country, which you want to avoid in nursing work.

“It can hurt your head. The employee can also lose his balance in the situation and hurt himself. Risks can be reduced by practicing and by having enough people in the situation.”

If a situation arises where a person ends up lying face down, you must be ready to quickly turn him onto his back. And the hands of the person lying on the opposite side are not spread.

“It makes a significant difference that a person can keep his hands under his body compared to having his hands spread out.”

When the person is agitated, the speech should be as simple and convincing as possible. Only one person speaks at a time, and by speaking the aim is to find a way out of the situation.

“You have to speak in a calm rhythm and in a low voice, like Arvi Lind while reading the news.”

Before the situation turns physical, you can use verbal demarcation, say stop throwing things, or everything is still fine now, it’s not worth continuing.

According to Honkalammi, commanding cannot be applied in such situations.

“Everyone can try at home how commanding works if there is an argument with their spouse.”

Empathy instead, you should practice. In the mind of a rioter, there are many things that affect the background and cause reactions. Understanding it also makes it easier for an employee who has been subjected to violence.

“I haven’t done anything to the person, it’s about the manifesto of their inner world. I understand that someone can have a fight with a boyfriend. It’s sad, but hurting yourself or others is not okay.”

In the field, it can also happen that you get numb to situations. According to Honkalammi, you should watch out for that. Fisting must not become normal, it is not in anyone’s interest, neither the employees nor the youth.

That is why the events must be dismantled when the situation has calmed down. We learn ways to recognize and regulate emotions and make a plan for similar situations.

“ “Yes, the employer must offer training and know-how.”

Limiting can be done while standing or sitting. Director Tea Kauhanen can’t get out of the grip, but nothing gets hurt and you feel safe.

Defendon through Honkalammi also has a contact surface for straightforward self-defense. Defendo has its roots in a system originally developed for police and later adapted for military use.

Honkalammi once applied for self-defense courses because of the threat of violence at work, but emphasizes that it should not be the individual’s responsibility.

“Yes, the employer must provide training and know-how, it has the responsibility to bring safety to customers and personnel.”

Child protection work differs from the recently talked about guarding field both in terms of legislation and methods, but they have in common the facing and management of aggressive situations. According to Honkalammi, the sectors could learn from each other.

“On the treatment side, there could be something to give in attitude and attitudes. We all do demanding work, I believe that through cross-pollination we could share our know-how and that would help us cope better at work.”