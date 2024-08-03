Seleznev, Returned in Exchange: Almost Fainted from Putin’s Handshake

One of the Russians who returned on exchange, Roman Seleznev, shared his impressions of the meeting at the airport with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said he exchanged a few words with the Russian leader at the airport.

When we arrived, Vladimir Vladimirovich personally shook my hand. I almost fainted Roman Seleznev Russian exchange returnee

At the same time, Seleznev did not specify what exactly Putin told him. “There is nothing secret there. But when I spoke with him, I simply felt human emotions,” he said, adding that “I never thought that such a high-ranking official could also be a human being.”

Seleznev was nearly killed several times

Seleznev also spoke about the conditions in the American prison, where, according to him, he was treated very badly.

Over the course of 10 years, the Russian changed several such institutions. He was put in a punishment cell, and also almost killed a couple of times. Seleznev had to check in every two hours, so he was woken up and the lights were turned on around the clock.

I’m always afraid of waking up and being back in the cell. Roman Seleznev Russian exchange returnee

Zakharova Calls on US to Impose Sanctions on Her Prison

On Saturday, August 3, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, published Seleznev’s story, accompanying it with the words that the Russian was “literally pulled out of the other world.”

She noted that she has repeatedly spoken out about problems in the US prison system.

But it is Washington that has been lecturing absolutely everyone for decades: reports on human rights in the world, statements and sanctions. Maybe the White House will apply a sanctions package to one of the American prisons one time? Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Eight Russians returned to their homeland as a result of the exchange

A large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Western countries took place at Ankara Airport (Turkey) on Thursday, August 1.

The FSB reported that eight Russian citizens were returned to their homeland as a result of the deal. Among them were businessman Vladislav Klyushin, who was imprisoned in the United States, and intelligence officer Vadim Krasikov, who was serving a life sentence in Germany.

Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to present awards to the Russians returned as a result of the exchange, as well as to meet with them again and “talk about the future.”