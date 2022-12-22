Home page politics

Of: George Anastasiadis

Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis comments on how President Selenskyj is securing his country’s support from the West for the invaded country with his trip to the USA. © Natacha Pisarenko/AP/dpa/Klaus Haag



Zelenskyy went abroad for the first time since the outbreak of war. The trip to the USA could be decisive for the further course of the war, says Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

The brave wartime president is celebrated in the land of freedom: Volodymyr Zelenskyj’s historic visit to the USA provided exactly the images and signs of hope that his battered people so desperately need at the end of a grueling year of war. At the same time, he secured the long-term financial and military support of the leading Western power and also forced the Republicans to follow President Joe Biden’s pro-Ukrainian course. The former head of the Security Conference, Ischinger, appropriately called it a “diplomatic double boom”.

Zelenskyy is what Putin would like to be

The signal to the aggressor Putin is clear: his hope that the West will tire of helping Kyiv even if the costs of the war increase for the people here has been dashed. Yet just this week the dictator tried so hard to discourage the friends of Ukraine! In front of the cameras, he promises his generals victory at any price. But Putin failed to answer his doubting compatriots as to how he could still achieve his war goal. His alliance with Lukashenko from Belarus didn’t make much of an impression either.

In Minsk, two fat, rogue war crooks swore mutual complicity who didn’t even have the courage to visit the front; in Washington, on the other hand, the president of the often fallible but still most powerful and idealistic democracy in the world hugged a man fighting back tears, who has long been considered a war hero in his home country and beyond.

Zelenskyy is in the eyes of the world what the KGB man Putin would like to be with his ridiculous gestures of masculinity. And so the first year of the war ends for the Kremlin chief as it began with the failed capture of Kiev: with a defeat. For the chancellor, this should be an incentive not to let up in supporting Ukrainians in their fight to defend their freedom.