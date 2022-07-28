Home page politics

Of: Fairy Halberstadt

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his office in Kyiv. © Ukrainian Presidential Press Off/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

In order to alleviate the possible bottleneck in Russian gas supplies, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyj announces help through electricity exports.

Kyiv – In Germany and others EU-Countries are growing fears of energy shortages in the coming months due to reduced Russian gas supplies as a result of the Ukraine conflict. Deliveries of gas from Russia are unstable, a stop is quite possible. Currently, less is running through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline than initially assumed. In order to be prepared for a possible gas stop, the EU countries are working on an emergency plan.

Now the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced increased electricity supplies to the EU in view of fears of energy bottlenecks in Europe. “We are preparing to increase our electricity exports to consumers in the European Union,” Zelenskyy said in his daily televised address on Wednesday (July 27).

Electricity exports from Ukraine: Gas deliveries from Russia are not safe

“Our exports not only allow us to increase our foreign exchange earnings, but also help our partners withstand Russian energy pressures.” Ukraine should gradually become “a guarantor of European energy security”, said the President.

After Ukraine was connected to the European electricity grid in mid-March, it began exporting electricity to the EU via Romania in early July. Before the Russian war of aggression against the country began on February 24, the Ukrainian network was synchronized with the Russian network. In Ukraine, more than half of the electricity comes from nuclear power. (fh/afp)