Home page politics

From: Marcus Giebel

Press Split

Volodymyr Zelensky is a guest at the NATO summit in Washington. There he appeals to the USA’s conscience and demands a specific number of F-16 jets.

Washington – There are said to be 128. This is how many F-16 fighter jets Kiev apparently needs to be able to stand up to Russia in the air in the Ukraine war. This is the number given by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, which ends this Thursday.

F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine: Selenskyj calls for urgent help against Putin’s war of aggression

In an interview following his speech At the Ronald Reagan Institute, the 46-year-old brought the conversation to the US-made F-16 fighter jets after a question about the role of delivered tanks. “You know, we’re always waiting. Just like my mother used to wait for me after school and I always found a reason to be late,” he found an interesting comparison to the delay in F-16 deliveries in support of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine, but added: “It’s the same thing, only much more serious, much more serious.”

The F-16 jets are always on our minds: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj is also calling for a quick and sufficient delivery on the sidelines of the NATO summit. © Georg Wendt/dpa, Jose Luis Magana/AP/dpa



Selenskyj and the F-16 fighter jets in the Ukraine war: “We are defending ourselves and need 128 of them”

Then Zelenskyy referred to the number of F-16 fighter jets needed in the war in Ukraine. Russia uses about 300 jets in the war, but has significantly more. “Since we are defending ourselves, we need 128,” the head of state added. Until this number is delivered, “we will not be able to compete with them in the skies.”

Selenskyj apparently does not have to wait too long. At the NATO summit, it was announced that the first F-16 fighter jets will be transferred to Ukraine this summer. Norway had previously announced that it would hand over six F-16 jets to Kyiv, the first this year. The Scandinavian country is one of the four supporters, along with Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium, who want to deliver some F-16 fighter jets. about Greek support was speculated.

F-16 fighter jets against Putin’s troops: Netherlands gives green light for delivery to Ukraine

Most recently, The Hague announced that it had received the necessary approval to export the F-16 fighter jets. After the change of government, it was said that the aircraft could be made available “immediately”.

However, Copenhagen was apparently supposed to make a start. In total, around 100 F-16 jets were expected to be delivered to Ukraine. However, 22 were supposed to come from Norway.

F-16 jets and the Ukraine war: Selenskyj pushes for delivery – but it becomes complicated

For months, Zelenskyj has not missed an opportunity to push for the F-16 fighter jets, which have been declared a game changer. However, he has also had to deal with a few setbacks. Denmark will only be able to guarantee the training of Ukrainian pilots in its own country until the end of the year. There are apparently fewer places available for training in the USA than hoped. Training should be possible in Romania in the future.

In addition, the Russian attacks also seem to complicate the delivery of the F-16 fighter jets. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin therefore seems to be determined to prevent his troops from having to deal with the F-16 jets.

Regardless of the fighter jets, Zelenskyj also complained that he had no time to lose during his appearance in the USA. In his 15-minute speech He stressed with regard to the presidential election in November: “It is time to step out of the shadows, make strong decisions and act – not wait for November or any other month.”

One of four F-16 suppliers: Volodymyr Selenskyj (right) also met the new Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Washington. © IMAGO / ANP



Selenskyj at NATO summit: Ukrainian president speaks about fighting in Kharkiv

He also praised the host, but also gave him a word of advice: “The world cannot be safe without America. America cannot be a leading nation and a dream maker if it does not take care of world affairs. America should use its strength because it preserves the freedom of the world. That is why the world values ​​America – America that acts.”

Ukraine itself has been forced to act since the invasion began more than two years ago. And according to Zelensky, it has done so successfully. The advance of Russian troops on Kharkiv has been stopped. The father of two also expressed his gratitude for the US permission to use the weapons supplied to attack targets on Russian territory.

But more is needed: “Imagine what we can achieve if all restrictions are lifted. We can protect cities from Russian glide bombs if the American leadership takes a step forward and allows us to destroy Russian military aircraft at their bases.”

Russia fires missiles at children’s hospital in Kyiv: Photos show shocking scenes View photo gallery

Selenskyj on Putin: “Dictators are weaker compared to the free world”

In the south, Russia could be stopped “if the American leadership provided us with the necessary capabilities for a deep strike against the Russian military and Russian logistics on the Crimea helps”. Ukraine held a peace summit with 101 nations, while Putin held a war summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“Although he is receiving weapons, Putin is showing how much weaker dictators are compared to the free world,” says Zelensky, and he hopes: “We must react decisively and organize a second, even more effective peace summit this year based on the peace formula.”

Will they soon take off in the Ukraine war? An F-16 jet is presented at the International Aerospace Exhibition (ILA) in Berlin. © IMAGO / Björn Trotzki



Selenskyj on attack on children’s hospital: “Did the helpers wait? Of course not – because it would be pointless”

In the air strikes on various targets, such as the Ochmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, 43 people were killed and almost 200 injured. With this comment, Zelenskyy once again referred to the time factor.

“Doctors, ordinary people and rescue workers cleared the rubble to save lives. Did any of them wait? Of course not. Because it would be pointless,” he continued. “If you have to save a life, you save a life. If you have to defeat an enemy, you defeat an enemy. You act. You stand your ground. That’s how you win wars. That’s how Ukrainians are and that’s why I’m proud to be Ukrainian. That’s how we can defeat Putin.”

Selenskyj on Putin’s future: “Personal history must end for peace to last”

The answer to the question of how long Putin can hold out lies in Washington. NATOSummit. “For decades, the world has waited Principles of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders Will these principles remain in place? Ukraine, Russia’s neighbors and America’s allies need answers,” Zelensky demanded.

Referring to the Kremlin chief, the Ukrainian president decided: “He believes that war and the humiliation of America could pay off. He has tried to break free nations. His personal story must end for peace to last.” (mg)