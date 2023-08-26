Dhe Ukrainian government is urgently urging it to use the F-16 fighter jets it has been promised against the aggressor Russia as soon as possible. “Our goal is to get closer to when the F-16s will help us keep the Russian terrorists out. As soon as possible,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Friday evening on Platform X, formerly Twitter. In addition to the Netherlands and Denmark, Norway has also pledged F-16 deliveries to Ukraine.

In total, dozens of planes are involved. The exact delivery time is not clear. With the fighter jets, Ukraine wants to increase the effectiveness of its counter-offensive against the Russian attacks and, above all, protect its airspace – together with the air defense systems – better than before. Russia, on the other hand, is threatening that the use of fighter jets will make the war even bloodier.

“Our team abroad is working on expanding the training missions as much as possible,” said Zelenskyj in his evening video message. “Our military is preparing the infrastructure as quickly as possible and sending pilots and engineers for training. We need to make sure that Ukraine is fully prepared.” Earlier, he said the F-16s should be delivered once the pilots have completed training.

After a conversation with US President Joe Biden the day before, Zelenskyy said that the US was also involved in the training of pilots and engineers. He also announced that new defense packages would be prepared to meet the needs of soldiers at the front. He did not give details.







Ukrainian media: drone strikes in Crimea

According to Ukrainian media, the Ukrainian secret service SBU and Kiev’s armed forces attacked military positions with drones on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia. There are dozens dead and injured, Ukrajinska Pravda reported on Friday, citing informed circles at the SBU. A photo of clouds of smoke was also published. Accordingly, the 126th Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is said to have been attacked in the village of Perevalnoe not far from the Crimean capital Simferopol. The information was not independently verifiable. There was initially no information on this from the Russian side.

According to the reports, the drones also hit an ammunition depot, bypassing Russian air defense systems. Military technology was also badly damaged, it said. The Russian occupiers were not prepared for the special operation of the SBU and the Ukrainian armed forces.

In the past, the Russian Ministry of Defense and the authorities in Crimea had repeatedly reported the shooting down of Ukrainian drones. For weeks now, Ukraine has been increasingly targeting targets on the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. After more than a year and a half of war, she wants to use her counter-offensive to recapture both Crimea and all other occupied territories. The attacked country is dependent on military support from the West against the numerically far superior Russian armed forces.







Selenskyj relies on cooperation with Türkiye

In his video message, Zelenskyj informed about a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who was on his first official visit to Kiev. “Together with Turkey, we can restore security step by step,” said Zelenskyj, also with a view to Russia’s canceled agreement to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea to Turkey. Ukraine is aiming to resume exports without involving Russia in negotiations.

At the end of July, Russia withdrew from the agreement, which is important for world food security and was concluded through the mediation of Turkey and the UN. Since then, there has been no safe sea corridor for exports. NATO member Turkey has close ties with both Ukraine and Russia. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly offered to mediate in the conflict between Kiev and Moscow, but he is also pursuing his own interests.

Zelenskyy also announced further initiatives at the diplomatic level for the autumn, “new steps with our partners to strengthen Ukraine”. Domestically, there will be new legislative initiatives against state officials, which will not strengthen Ukraine, but rather weaken it. Selenskyj did not give any details. However, he had repeatedly announced a more determined fight against corruption in the state apparatus.