Shortly before the national holiday, the Ukrainian head of state wants to achieve further successes. He commented on this in a video speech with a clear announcement.

Kiev — On August 24, Ukraine will celebrate its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. This year, however, the country is expected to be exactly one and a half years old at war with Russia condition. Last Independence Day, Russia stepped up its bombardment. For this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced “powerful things for Ukraine,” as he said in his video address on Friday (18 August).

Ukraine: Zelenskyy announces “powerful things” for Independence Day

“We are preparing powerful things for Ukraine, strengthening our state, our warriors,” said Zelenskyy in his daily video address, which was broadcast on the side of the President has been published. “We are doing everything so that, on the eve of the Independence Day of our country, it can be said that Ukraine has taken another step towards the list of the strongest states in the world,” the President said. His team is currently working particularly hard on it.

Ukraine is preparing something together with its European partners, the speech went on to say. “And also in the regions of Europe where our cooperation with the states is not yet sufficient,” Zelenskyj said. At the same time, he also referred to “important diplomatic successes” that Ukraine was able to record this week. “Next week is a time of important events for Ukraine. We will not lose a single day of preparation. We will not miss any result of Ukraine,” said the head of state.

Counteroffensive faced problems — Zelenskyi responds to attack in Chernihiv

For several weeks, Ukraine has been carrying out its counter-offensive to recapture areas in the east of the country. They make only moderate progress. The minefields left behind by Russian troops pose particular problems for the Ukrainian armed forces. But Russia’s air sovereignty also remains a challenge that the Ukrainians are also successfully tackling. The armed forces are said to have managed to shoot down the Russian attack helicopter, also known as the “Alligator”.

Meanwhile, seven people have died in an attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. The Russian missile attack injured another 117 people. President Zelenskyy announced retaliation in his video address on Saturday (19 August). “Our soldiers will give Russia a response to this terrorist attack,” the President said. (vk)

