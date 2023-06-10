The Ukrainian President speaks of successes on the front lines. However, Zelenskyy remains silent on Russia’s claim that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has begun. The overview.

uAmid reports of a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke of “particularly difficult battles”. He held a meeting with Stavka, Ukraine’s high command, on Friday, Zelensykj said in his evening video address. It was about “our defensive actions, our offensive actions, our gains on the front lines”. Then Zelenskyy thanked all soldiers “who are in particularly difficult battles these days”.

Meanwhile, after the dam was destroyed in the Cherson region, the rescue work continues at full speed. And the catastrophe also triggers increased concern for the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, where the cooling pond is coming under pressure.

Putin: Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun

Earlier in the day, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine’s counter-offensive began a few days ago. Some international media, citing Ukrainian military representatives, have already reported that the action to liberate occupied areas has been going on for a few days. Officially, Kiev is currently keeping a low profile, but had always emphasized in advance that it would not comment on the start of its own offensive.