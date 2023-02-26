Home page politics

From: Magdalena Fuerthauer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a documentary filmmaker where he sleeps during the war. © Screenshot Youtube @СВІТ НАВИВОРІТ

The Ukraine war has been raging for a year now, while Volodymyr Zelenskyj is sleeping behind his office. The Ukrainian President shows this in a documentary.

Kiev – The Ukraine war began about a year ago, and since then both the Russian and the Ukrainian side have suffered high losses. Meanwhile, one man has established himself on the world political stage as a staunch opponent of the Kremlin: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A new TV documentary is supposed to underline this status.

Ukraine: Selenskyj shows documentary filmmakers where he stayed during the war

As military events between Russia and Ukraine unfold, Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Komarov published the first part of his documentary The Year on Saturday (February 25). In it he speaks to soldiers at the front, to the civilian population, to military experts – and also to Zelenskyy. In addition to his war experiences, he also gives an insight into his private premises.

Among other things, the documentary filmmaker asked Selenskyj about the day the war began. The Ukrainian president replies that he can’t remember exactly, he only remembers that he got a call and went straight to the office. His family followed a little later because it was too unsafe at home.

Zelenskyj: President shows where he sleeps during the Ukraine war

However, Zelenskyj showed not only the official, but also his private rooms. Apparently, a corridor leads from his study to the room in which Zelenskyj says he spends most of his time. “I live here,” he said in front of the camera, pointing to a small room. Inside is a narrow bed with colorful patterned linens, a closet and a sink. Heavy, white curtains indicate two windows, from the bed you can see a TV on the wall.

There is still an air-raid shelter, but Zelenskyy, who has once again made clear statements on the Crimean issue, says he always stays in this room. “To be honest, my back hurts,” the Ukrainian president admitted. But that doesn’t change the fact that this room has become his home for a year now.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Ukrainian President speaks about the first days of the war

Zelenskyj also showed the camera crew the “small closet” directly behind his office. The pictures show khaki and blue colored jackets and sweaters. Only if Ukraine wins will he wear a suit again, the Ukrainian president asserted.

The documentary filmmaker then spoke to him again about the day war broke out between Russia and Ukraine. None of this happened like in the film, said the former actor Zelenskyj. No dramatic looks were thrown at each other and no parting words were spoken. “The audience may forgive me,” said Zelenskyj and laughed at the camera.

He then showed the filmmaker a room that was specifically designed for phone calls. There, in the run-up to the Ukraine war, he tried for a long time to speak to Vladimir Putin, but the Russian side refused. Now such a conversation is no longer an option, according to Zelenskyj.

Ukraine documentary: Selenskyj claims he does not want to leave his country

The documentary repeatedly shows scenes in which Selenskyj presents photos of his family, accompanied by melancholic music. Immediately afterwards, the Ukrainian President asserted that leaving his country was never an option for him. This is not about bravery, but about a responsibility towards Ukraine and its citizens.

Filmmakers Komarov and Selenskyj apparently know each other from their shared TV past – that’s probably why there are quite intimate sentences. Komarov said to the Ukrainian President: “You haven’t changed at all on the inside, but a lot on the outside. If you look into your eyes, you can see the pain you feel.” “I can’t help that. It’s okay like that,” Zelenskyy replied.

Overall, the first part of the documentary “The Year” lasts almost an hour. It is not yet known when the second part will be published and whether Selenskyj will be shown again from such a private side. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president is likely to wait for the Leopard tank deliveries, which have sparked renewed teasing between the US and Germany. (mef)