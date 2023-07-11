DBefore the start of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence that his country will belong to the military alliance after the end of the Russian war of aggression. “Even if different positions are expressed, it is still obvious that Ukraine deserves to be in the alliance. Not now – the war is on now, but we need a clear signal,” said Zelenskyy in his daily video message distributed in Kiev on Monday evening. “The majority of the alliance is clearly for us.” The summit in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius must confirm this Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We are still working on the formulation, that is, on the concrete words of such a confirmation, but we already understand that Ukraine will join the alliance. We are working on making the accession algorithm as clear and fast as possible,” said Zelenskyy.

He said it was an honor for him to represent the country and Ukrainians. Once again, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine’s struggle is in the interests of the West. The security of NATO’s eastern flank depends on Ukraine.

“The Russian dictatorship” had “always tried to subjugate the peoples of Europe,” Zelenskyy said. Russia will “never cross the Ukrainian eastern border and the positions of the soldiers again”. As he stressed, the President already sees Ukraine as part of the military alliance. “Our weapons are the weapons of the Alliance. Our values ​​are what Allianz believes in. Our defense is the very element of Europe’s formula that makes it united, free and peaceful.”

Zelenskyi announced a series of bilateral talks in Vilnius, including with representatives of EU countries, the USA and Canada. “The priorities are obvious: this is air defense for our cities, for all communities across the country, we are also working on creating a full anti-missile shield.” In Vilnius there will also be talks about weapons for the front. “Of course we will also talk about other aspects of protecting life and our common security,” said Zelenskyy. “I’m sure there can be good news on armament for our soldiers from Vilnius.”







Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia’s war of aggression for more than 500 days. On February 24, 2022, Moscow justified the invasion by wanting to prevent the neighboring country from joining NATO.

Two-day NATO summit in Lithuania begins

The two-day NATO summit in Lithuania begins on Tuesday with discussions on further support for Ukraine and the expansion of deterrence and defense against Russia. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wants to send a clear signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit meeting: that the war against Ukraine is doomed to failure and that any aggression against a NATO state would result in a determined reaction from the entire alliance.