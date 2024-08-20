Home policy

After Ukrainian troops damaged at least two bridges over the Sejm River, the situation of Russian troops south of the river is becoming precarious. © Uncredited/Ukrainian Armed Force/AP/dpa

Ukrainian President Zelenskyj speaks of almost 100 captured towns in Russia. The situation on the front in the east of the country remains difficult for Ukraine.

Kiev – According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has made further territorial gains in its counter-offensive in the Russian region of Kursk. “As of today, our forces control more than 1,250 square kilometers of enemy territory and 92 towns,” Zelensky said during an appearance before Ukrainian diplomats and officials. A tactical goal of reducing the danger to the Ukrainian border region of Sumy has thus been achieved. In addition, the offensive is the greatest success in terms of capturing Russian soldiers since the start of the war, Zelensky said.

According to him, the Russians will later be exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war. According to observers, Russia has captured more Ukrainians than the other way around in the course of the war so far.

Selenskyj: No one would have thought an offensive possible

Zelensky described the offensive as a great success. A few months ago, no one would have thought this possible. Critics had dismissed such speculation as crossing the “reddest of all Russia’s red lines,” he said. That is why the preparations were made in secret. But the current success clearly shows Vladimir Putin’s inability to protect his territory from such counterattacks. In addition, the Ukrainian advance has also led to a rethink among Western partners, said Zelensky, who continued to call on his diplomats to actively solicit arms aid.

Zelensky’s information on the advance goes beyond most previous estimates by military observers. A few days ago, the independent Internet portal “Meduza” estimated the area gained at 862 square kilometers based on photo and video material in the contested Kursk region. However, most experts themselves admit that their estimates are inaccurate. The Ukrainian armed forces in particular publish very little so as not to endanger their advance.

According to military analyst Jan Matveyev, Russian troops south of the Sejm River are also in danger of being encircled. The Ukrainian armed forces say they have destroyed or at least severely damaged two bridges over the river. There are also reports, which have not yet been officially confirmed, of a third bridge being destroyed. Such damage would make it extremely difficult to supply Russian troops, but also to withdraw, argued Matveyev.

Putin currently rules out negotiations with Ukraine

While Kiev could hope to gain a better negotiating position through the counter-offensive, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is being stubborn. According to Moscow, he no longer wants to negotiate. “The president has said very clearly that after the attacks, or more precisely the invasion in the Kursk region, began, there can be no talk of negotiations,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Russian state television on the sidelines of Putin’s visit to Azerbaijan. Putin will also give an assessment of the situation shortly, Lavrov announced.

Reports of contacts between the warring parties established by intermediaries such as Qatar or Turkey are nothing more than rumors, Lavrov continued.

Ukrainians in the East under pressure

While Ukrainian troops are making progress on Russian territory, the situation on the front in the east of their own country remains difficult. On Monday, there were 154 battles on Ukrainian territory, reported the General Staff in Kiev in its evening situation report. The most important area of ​​attack for the Russians remains the Pokrovsk area in the Donetsk region, where more than a third of the attacks took place. According to the General Staff, more than 300 Russian soldiers were killed or injured there alone. These figures cannot be independently verified.

The attacks from the air in particular continue to cause problems for Ukrainian soldiers. The situation report mentions 71 Russian air strikes and the dropping of 86 guided glide bombs. In addition, numerous kamikaze drones have been used against Ukrainian positions and settlements, it is said.

Washington: Advance in Kursk region does not change aid

According to the Pentagon, the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kursk region does not change the US’s support for Kiev. US President Joe Biden has “made it very clear that we will continue to support Ukraine on a permanent basis and will stand by it as long as it needs it,” said a spokeswoman for the US Department of Defense. This also means that the nature of the aid has not changed. The priority for support to Kiev will continue to be the delivery of military equipment.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerow of continued US support in a conversation on Monday, spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said. In the exchange, Austin also gained a better understanding of what Ukraine wanted to achieve with the counter-offensive. When asked whether Washington was providing Kyiv with additional satellite information, the spokeswoman declined to comment. She did not want to speak publicly about an exchange of intelligence information with the Ukrainians, she said. “But we have this relationship with them.”

Nighttime drone attacks

Drone attacks were again reported during the night in numerous Ukrainian regions far from the front. According to the air defense, the regions of Sumy, Poltava, Kherson and Mykolaiv were targeted. The air defense was also deployed in the area surrounding the capital Kiev. The regional administration called on residents to seek shelter. No damage has been reported so far.

This will be important on Tuesday

China’s Prime Minister Li Qiang is coming to Russia on an official visit. Li Qiang is in Moscow from August 20 to 22 at the invitation of his colleague Mikhail Mishustin. He is also expected to be received by Putin. China is considered Russia’s most important partner. Moscow has become dependent on Beijing since the start of its war of aggression. Unlike Europe and the USA, China has not condemned Russia’s war and has expanded trade with its neighbor despite Western sanctions. dpa