Selenskyj presents Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets. © Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

Ukraine has waited a long time for the promised F-16s. President Zelenskyj is now presenting the first American-made fighter jets with Ukrainian insignia.

Kiev – “The F-16s are in Ukraine.” With these words, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj presented the first American-made fighter planes with his country’s insignia at an unspecified military airfield. The occasion for the presentation was Air Force Day. “We have done a lot to bring the Ukrainian Air Force up to a new standard, that of Western fighter planes,” he said to the soldiers and pilots who had lined up for the parade.

He recalled the many meetings and discussions with foreign partners about ways to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. The word “impossible” was often heard. But: “Now it is a reality in our skies, the F-16s are in Ukraine.” A video posted on the X platform shows various fighter planes flying, including the F-16, with the yellow and blue markings of Ukraine on the wings. The Ukrainian president thanked all foreign partners for their support in acquiring the aircraft.

F-16 in Ukraine. © Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

Zelensky did not provide any information on how many fighter jets have now arrived in Ukraine. “So far, the number of F-16s in Ukraine and the number of pilots already trained are not enough,” he said. Western media recently reported that at least ten aircraft had already been handed over to Kyiv.

Ukraine expects dozens of jets

The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium have together promised Ukraine over 60 of these American-made fighter jets and have taken over the training of Ukrainian pilots and ground personnel. According to American media reports, the jets’ weapons and equipment will come from the USA. Germany, which does not have any F-16s in its fleet, did not contribute to this strengthening of the Ukrainian Air Force.

The fighter aircraft is one of the most powerful military jets in the world and is used in more than two dozen countries. The aircraft from the US company Lockheed can be used both for air defense and against targets on the ground, i.e. to push back enemy units. The F-16 is also capable of flying at extremely low altitudes and in all weather conditions.

F-16 fighter jets with Ukrainian markings. © Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

“The positive thing is that we are expecting additional F-16s,” Zelensky continued. He is sure that Ukraine’s partners can expand the training of pilots and technicians. “This is very important for us.”

Zelensky did not provide any information on how the new fighter jets will be used. According to Ukrainian military experts, the F-16s will not be used in direct air battles with Russian aircraft over the front, as Russia has built a dense air defense network. In addition, the Russian military may try to destroy the F-16s at their berths at Ukrainian bases.

Ukrainian missile attacks on Luhansk

The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked several targets in the Luhansk region in the east of the country with long-range rockets and cruise missiles. One of the targets of the attacks was a fuel depot, the state agency Tass reported, citing military sources. Details of damage and possible casualties were not given.

Russian troops advance into frontline town of Chasiv Yar

According to consistent reports, Russian troops are advancing further in the strategically important eastern Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar. The Seversky-Donets-Donbass canal had long formed a natural line of defense for the Ukrainians there. According to military bloggers, Russian units have crossed the canal in several places and are trying to establish themselves in the town. The US Institute for War Studies (ISW) also wrote in its evening report for Saturday that Russian troops were operating west of the canal. The Ukrainians had already had to abandon the eastern part of the city beyond the canal in July.

Ruins of Chasiv Yar (archive). © Uncredited/Press service of 24 Mechanised brigade/AP/dpa

The Ukrainian General Staff only mentioned the fighting around Chasiv Yar in general terms in its situation reports. In total, there have been 140 individual battles on the fronts in eastern and southern Ukraine since Saturday morning, it said. The high number suggests that the fighting is intense.

Bulwark to protect Ukrainian cities

Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region lies west of the town of Bakhmut, which was captured by Russia in 2023 after months of heavy fighting. Situated on a hill, Chasiv Yar has since been the bulwark that secured important towns in the Ukrainian rear area such as Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk.

The Ukrainian army has long been on the defensive in the ground fighting in the east and south and has had to retreat in several places in recent weeks. The opening of a second front by Russia near the city of Kharkiv in May forced Ukraine to move troops there. These are now missing on other sections of the front. Despite this, the Russian army has not yet managed to break through in its summer offensive. dpa