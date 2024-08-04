Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Volodymyr Selenskyj, President of Ukraine, answers questions from the media in front of one of the F-16 fighter jets of the Ukrainian Air Force. © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa

To ward off Putin’s war, the West is supporting Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. The first planes are now in the country.

Kiev – The first delivery of F-16 fighter jets from NATO countries has arrived in Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky presented the F-16 fighter jets to journalists at a ceremony on Sunday (4 August). “Now it is a reality. Reality in our skies. F-16 in Ukraine,” said the Ukrainian president at the ceremony at a secret location. At the same time, he stressed that the number of F-16 fighter jets is not yet sufficient for the defensive fight against Russia.

Putin spokesman: F-16 fighter jets will not change situation at the front in the Ukraine war

The F-16 fighter jets are considered by some experts to be a game changer in Ukraine War The spokesman for Russia’s President Wladimir Putin Only a few days ago, he downplayed the situation: the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would not have a significant impact on events at the front.

“The number of these aircraft will gradually dwindle, they will be shot down,” claimed Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “Of course, these deliveries will not have a significant impact on events at the front.”

The F-16 jets are fast and long-range – but according to Peskov they are not a “panacea”

“There is no magic panacea” that the Ukrainian Air Force could get, Peskov said. Several NATOStates had promised to deliver the fighter jets, which Ukraine has high hopes for. The US-made F-16 aircraft are considered to be particularly precise, fast and long-range.

F-16 fighter jets are considered precise – Selenskyj demands 130 in Ukraine war

In order to be able to stand up to Russia in terms of air defense, Ukraine needs around 130 of these fighter jets, as Selenskyj said in an interview with the news agency AFP said. Kiev’s NATO allies have so far promised to deliver fewer than a hundred of these aircraft. Training of Ukrainian pilots on the fighter jets has been going on for months.

Referring to the pilots, Zelensky said: “I am proud of all our people who can fly these planes and are already using them for our country.” Zelensky initially did not provide any information on the number of jets delivered to Ukraine or their exact areas of operation. (AFP/frs)