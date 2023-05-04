Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

Split

An injured woman is treated by paramedics after a Russian drone attack. © Facebook.com/Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Screenshot

In Kherson, 20 civilians died in a Russian drone attack. Selenskyj shows drastic images that document the full extent of the catastrophe.

Kiev/Kherson – Ukraine was and is exposed to violent waves of attacks by Russia during the Ukraine war. During the night of Thursday (May 4th), the military shot down 18 of a total of 24 combat drones deployed. The capital Kiev was affected, but also the south of the country. Here, first of all, Odessa.

Selenskyj shows the horror of Cherson – pictures document death and devastation

The Cherson region was particularly badly hit the day before. From there, the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office reported at least 19 dead and 47 injured. The victims are mostly civilians. She wrote on Telegram that Russia had carried out “massive” attacks against civilians in the region. In general, attacks with Iranian Shahed drones are increasing.

Now Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pointed out the atrocities against the civilian population – with drastic pictures that he shared on Facebook. “The world needs to see and know this,” he began, asking, “What do a train station, a house, a hardware store, a grocery store, and a gas station have in common?” All places where people lost their lives as a result of Russian attacks.” The President even spoke of 21 dead.

Zelenskyj after Russian attack on Cherson: “We will hold all perpetrators accountable”

Selenskyj himself provided the answer: “The bloody trail that Russia leaves behind with its grenades.” He also shared photos from Cherson, which impressively demonstrate the brutality, but should not be shown without pixelation. Selenskyj did it anyway. One picture shows paramedics treating an injured woman in a completely devastated supermarket. A dead man lies next to you. Two more bodies lie not far from them.

A woman and her child sit on the floor of a devastated supermarket after a Russian drone strike. © Facebook.com/Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Screenshot

Another picture shows a woman with her child. They are alive, but marked by the drone attack. You have blood spattered on your body. Another dead man lies behind them. Other photos show the deceased on the street or on a factory site. Zelenskyj ends the contribution as follows: “We will never forgive the guilty. We will defeat the rogue state and hold all perpetrators accountable!” Russia is also currently being increasingly exposed to drone attacks. Acts of sabotage increased in the southwest. (mt)