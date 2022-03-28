Home page politics

Of: Anna Katharina Ahnefeld

split

Ukrainian President Selenskyj is venting his dissatisfaction with Germany. In the Ukraine war, the country is focusing on itself.

Kyiv – In one of his video messages, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently listed who he sees as his country’s allies in the war. Finally, he turned to the Federal Republic and announced: “We believe that Germany will also stand by our side at the decisive moment.” This decisive moment has apparently not yet come – because Selenskyj takes a sharp stance on the Federal Republic in a recent interview.

In the course of the Ukraine war, the Ukrainian President has repeatedly demanded greater support from the German government and criticized the heavy dependence on Russian gas. In Zelenskyj’s video address in the Bundestag in mid-March, the President called on Germany to take a leading role in protecting his country and made allegations. He also recalled Germany’s historical responsibility after the Second World War and referred to the promise “never again” with regard to the crimes of National Socialism. “Now we see that these words are simply worth nothing,” said Zelenskyj on Germany’s actions in the escalating Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj openly criticizes Germany – “The Germans often make mistakes”

In his interview with the British magazine The Economist Selenskyj once again vented his dissatisfaction with Germany’s Ukraine policy. “I think the Germans are making a mistake today,” said the Ukrainian president. The country focuses strongly on its own economic interests. Despite all the help and mediation, Germany is primarily concerned with the effects on its own country and looks forward to “a long relationship with Russia.”

Image provided by the Press Office of the President of Ukraine shows President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy video addressing his people on the 30th day of the Russian invasion of Kyiv, Ukraine. © picture alliance/dpa/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire | Ukraine Presidency

The Germans would only “sometimes” help in the Ukraine war and act primarily from an economic point of view. In addition, Zelenskyj explained that the federal government would only support Ukraine as long as there was domestic political pressure to act. The country is “more pragmatic than all other countries that can really help,” Zelenskyj is convinced. His bitter conclusion: “I think the Germans made a mistake today. I think they often make mistakes. I think the history of Germany’s relations with Russia shows this.” (aka)