An the face of repeated Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure and grain stores, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again called for more international support for air defense. Meanwhile, Russia further restricted traffic through the Kerch Strait on the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Zelenskyj calls for more help with air defense

“Together with our partners, we are doing our best to increase the supply of air defense systems,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Wednesday. “Every attack is a common problem. Not only for Ukraine, but also for all those in the world whose stability Russia is trying to destroy.”

With its war of aggression, Moscow wants to bring about a “global catastrophe,” Zelensky said. The Russian attackers are speculating on food market crises and rising prices from which they could then benefit, he added. “These are very, very dangerous hopes.”

Russia, which has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for more than 17 months, canceled an agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain in July amid international protests and has since repeatedly bombed Ukrainian ports.







Russia restricts traffic through Kerch Strait near Crimea

Russia further restricts shipping through the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the airspace over the strait was also closed. In an area marked as “temporarily dangerous”, ships are prohibited from passing through the strait – unless they are traveling in officially recommended fairways during the day, it said. Exceptions apply, for example, to watercraft of the Russian Navy and border guards.

An official reason was not given. However, the Crimean Bridge, which connects the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow and the Russian mainland, crosses the Kerch Strait. The 19-kilometer structure was damaged just a few weeks ago – Moscow attributes this to a drone attack and blames Ukraine.

Entrenching instead of advancing Russian troops

According to Ukrainian information, the Russian troops are not advancing, but have entrenched themselves in the areas they control and have mined them. “The enemy prepared very thoroughly for these events,” Secretary of the Ukrainian Security Council Oleksiy Danilov told state television. “The number of mines in the area our troops have retaken is absolutely insane. On average, there are three, four, five mines per square meter.” This makes it difficult for Ukrainian troops to advance east and south. The advance is slower than hoped, but nothing can be rushed because lives are at stake. “No one can set us deadlines except ourselves… There is no fixed schedule,” he says. “I never used the word counteroffensive. There are military operations and they are complex, difficult and dependent on many factors.”







Borrell warns against Russian grain deliveries

The European Union (EU) warns developing countries against dependence on Russian grain. “As the world grapples with supply shortages and rising prices, Russia is now approaching vulnerable countries with bilateral offers of grain supplies at reduced prices, pretending to solve a problem it created itself,” the statement said in a letter EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, which is available to the Reuters news agency. “This is a cynical policy of knowingly weaponizing food to create new dependencies by exacerbating economic vulnerability and global food insecurity.” Russian President Vladimir Putin told African leaders last week that Russia can replace Ukraine’s grain exports to Africa to fulfill its role in global food security.