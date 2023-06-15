Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will address the Swiss Parliament on Thursday. But the right-wing conservative party will probably stay away from the speech.

Frankfurt/Bern – Switzerland is a neutral state and would like to be so in the Ukraine war continue to stay. At least that’s what the right-wing conservative party SVP thinks. On Thursday (July 15) will become President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak to both chambers of the Swiss Parliament via video message. But about a quarter of the seats should remain empty. The SVP had announced that their deputies would stay away from the meeting. She regards Zelenskyj’s speech as an interference in Swiss politics.

Selenskyj speaks before the Swiss Parliament – right-wing MPs are missing

Selenskyj is likely to come to speak of the ban on the transfer of armaments made in Switzerland. Switzerland justifies this with its neutrality. “We have to be careful that we don’t gradually slip deeper and deeper into this conflict,” said SVP parliamentary group leader Thomas Aeschi to the broadcaster SRF. Referring to this, she has so far banned Germany and other countries from passing on armaments bought in Switzerland years ago to Ukraine.

Hall of the Swiss National Council. The full parliament will probably not look so full during Zelenskyj’s speech. © Anthony Anex/dpa

Above all, Green and Social Democratic MPs advocate restricting neutrality if the World Security Council or a large majority of the United Nations have condemned an attack as illegal under international law. That’s at the Ukraine the case. This is unacceptable for the SVP.

Swiss neutrality in the Ukraine war: Leopard 2 tanks are to be returned to Germany

After all, the National Council has just set the course for Switzerland to be able to sell back 25 of its 96 decommissioned Leopard 2 tanks to Germany. Berlin wants to upgrade them and pass them on to Ukraine. The tanks must be formally decommissioned by Parliament. Supporters in the large chamber of parliament, the National Council, won a vote on Wednesday (June 14) by 132 to 59 votes. However, the second chamber still has to vote on this. The government then has the last word. She signaled approval.

A debate is currently raging in Switzerland about the 200-year-old neutrality. A survey shows that a majority of the Swiss population is in favor of NATO rapprochement. (vk/dpa)