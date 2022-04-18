Home page politics

Volodymyr Zelenskyj spoke of a “historic event” after submitting the questionnaire. © Adam Schreck/AP/dpa

Shortly after the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine officially applied for EU membership. President Zelenskyj has now submitted a paper that is considered the basis for the accession talks.

Kyiv – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has forwarded the questionnaire for his country’s EU accession to the European Union. This was announced by the EU ambassador in Kyiv, Matti Maasikas.

The diplomat from Estonia spoke on Twitter of a “further step by Ukraine on the way to the EU”. Selenskyj only received the questionnaire this month during a visit by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Kyiv. The paper is considered the basis for accession talks.

Selenskyj himself spoke of a “historic event”. “Every state that has joined the EU has gone through the same procedure with the questionnaire,” he said in a video message. “The only difference is that it took them years. It was just a little over a week for us.” Ukraine will provide further answers “soon”. “And we expect that the European response will be swift.”

Ukraine had officially applied for EU membership shortly after the start of the Russian war of aggression. The Commission is currently examining the application. The admission of a new member country is usually a complicated process. Even if the Commission approves the application, it could still be a long time before negotiations begin. All 27 EU countries must agree to this. dpa